When first on the property of the Inn at Foster Falls, you can feel the history of the past, smell the fresh paint and new construction of the present, and cheer for its hopefully prosperous future. For our entire 13-year married life, my wife and I have admired the magnificent Foster Falls Hotel and Orphanage building, dreaming it would be restored to its original purpose when built in 1887. Easter weekend of this year finally saw the realization of those dreams after this magnificent structure sat unoccupied for six decades. On June 28, my wife, Emily, daughter Bella and I were graciously offered a night’s stay at the exquisitely-renovated boutique hotel, a remodel that came with a price tag of $11 million.

I was honored to be the first wheelchair-bound patron of the hotel since its opening and was pleased with the spaciousness of the ADA bathrooms, which include roll-in showers and enough room that my power chair could completely revolve without difficulty. According to guest services manager, who granted us with a private tour complete with a full historically rich lifespan of the building, the heavy doors will be eventually made more ADA compliant with push-button activation. Per Virginia law, the hotel is also equipped with a ramped entrance and elevator access to the second floor. All rooms are named after a railroad stop along the New River Trail route. Of the ten guest rooms offered at the Foster Falls Inn, the Hiawassee room, is the only ADA accessible one.

The exquisite cuisine, which provides guests with a dessert social every afternoon, a continental breakfast every morning and a pantry full of upscale snacks for purchase, is courtesy of Draper Mercantile, owned by Brian Gardner’s brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Debbie Gardner. They provided us with a delicious breakfast including the best croissants my wife and I have ever eaten, chocolate chip and coffee cake muffins and a mushroom and spinach strata, a quiche-type dish that my wife really enjoyed. They also provided us with blueberry cobbler for our dessert social. Typically not a fan of blueberries, this was a surprisingly enjoyable treat for me. Speaking of treats, the decadent truffles offered in each guest room were the biggest culinary hit of the entire stay. My wife also appreciated the complimentary coffees and teas included with our room.

The highlight of the evening, however, was the exquisite view offered from the hotel porch of our majestic Blue Ridge Mountains and New River, which could be heard peacefully flowing around us. A made-to-order summer evening complete with moonlight made for perhaps the most serene setting in which I can ever remember witnessing. Even though we were only twenty-two minutes from home, we felt like we had escaped to a fairy-tale paradise. We enjoyed the company of a pair of Collinsville sisters whose father lived at the orphanage until age fourteen. They shared with us childhood memories of camping and playing along the river when visiting their grandparents.

Of course, the richest aspect of the Inn at Foster Falls, is its complex history. In 1887, the Iron Ore Mining Company arrived in Wythe County to produce pig iron, a key ingredient for manufacturing steel. Consequently, the Virginia-Tennessee Railroad also came here that same year. The hotel was subsequently opened as the hub of the town and included a trading post and commissary. It thrived until 1916 when a flood of the New River destroyed the Austinville Bridge, which disable miners’ ability to reach the ore across the river. The mining business closed and the hotel was sold to the Abingdon Presbyterian Church for $1 to be used as an industrial school for teenage girls.

“The nice thing about that was that girls were taught academic classes and life skills,” Brian Gardner noted. “It wasn’t just how to be a housewife.”

The school became an orphanage for boys and girls in the 1930s. During the hotel’s open house earlier this spring, many senior citizen orphans who lived there were among the more than five hundred attendees. They were interviewed and their oral histories will hopefully be honored in some sort of future publication. The auspicious-looking male dormitory building behind the inn will hopefully be converted into additional lodging space for the hotel. The main floor of the building was destroyed by fire in 1940, but the orphanage reopened the following year and remained intact until 1962 when it relocated to Wytheville where it remains in operation. Despite rumors of horror stories about life at the orphanage, actual occupants all agree that life was happy in Foster Falls. Also dispelled were myths of paranormal activity. The Foster Falls building remained unoccupied from 1962 until 2023, despite being purchased by the State of Virginia in 1995 with intentions of refurbishment to its original status as a grand hotel. Two decades of construction began in the early 2000s with extensive study and research taking place to tackle the layers of refurbishment required to create the stunning landmark the Inn at Foster Falls is today.

He added that, as opposed to art, the hotel interior decoration is filled with photography from Foster Falls and the surrounding areas to further implement the natural beauty and rich history of the area. Each room has framed historical nuggets about each town for which each space was named. The photography, like the outdoor views, is breathtaking. No artist could paint a picture as beautiful as what is offered from the Foster Falls Inn. It is nice to see majestic buildings like the Foster Falls Hotel have a happy ending after 60 years of abandonment.

“The state did a beautiful job of representing a hotel from the turn of the century,” Gardner said. “You have the tall ceilings of older buildings, but a large, accessible, modern bathroom, which was very important to us.”