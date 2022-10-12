We’ve all heard it said and likely said it ourselves. Sometimes we might have even believed it.

There’s nothing to do around here.

That, friends, is a bald-faced lie, said by the same people who need to hear that only boring people get bored. Spend even a few seconds on Facebook, and you’re going to find a plethora of things to do wherever you are around these parts. There’s music, art, theatre, athletic contests, dinners and more every single weekend if not every night somewhere very close to where you live, be it Willis, Raven, Crockett, Bastian, Nebo or Goose Pimple Junction.

Here’s the thing, though. It’s tough being a doer, being someone who creates art, makes music, performs on stage or puts together car shows and 5K events. It’s tougher when no one besides close family and a friend or two who couldn’t find a way to wiggle out of it comes. Tougher still when there were hundreds of people who knew about the event and not only didn’t make an effort to come, but then sat at home complaining about there being nothing to do around here. Those doers, the people who make things, plan events and create experiences won’t always continue to do so. They will burn out. They will give up. They will quit doing, and who could blame them? Then, there really won’t be anything to do around here.

We know that when people say things like “There’s nothing to do around here,” they usually mean that they want some fill-in-the-blank experience. They want to see a Pittsburgh Steelers game. They want Kid Rock to play at the Rural Retreat Depot. They want to see Taylor Swift at Coaltown Taps in Richlands.

And they’re not going to get that.

They won’t get Morgan Wallen, but if they’d been out and about at local bars, clubs and restaurants just a few years ago, they could’ve seen Floyd native Morgan Wade, who will be headlining her own nationwide tour – stopping in places like New York City, Denver and San Francisco - starting Feb. 24.

Had they been out and about, even in Wytheville last summer, they could have seen 49 Winchester before the Southwest Virginia boys made their Grand Ol’ Opry debut.

Even if finding the hottest new thing in music isn’t your thing, there’s still so much to do around here that we should be ashamed to ever utter anything different.

Consider just for a moment Marion. Last weekend crowds packed downtown for the 36th annual chili championship, complete with music and plenty of good eats, while more were at Hungry Mother State Park celebrating with the Appalachian Heritage Festival. Last night, Marion had even more on tap, showcasing regional artist and music with its Second Friday ArtWalk, which as the name implies happens every second Friday of the month April through December.

In neighboring Wytheville this weekend, you can choose between the kid-friendly Crystal Springs Fall Fest, Harvestfest at Open Door Café and Dinner Wythe Edith at the Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum. In another week, Wytheville will again be rocking with its rescheduled Oktoberfest celebration, Mayhem on Main Street fun run and 5k and the inaugural music filled Tazewell Street Block Party.

And that’s just two towns within a half hour or so of each other. There’s more wherever you go, an embarrassment of riches really.

Maybe we shouldn’t be saying there isn’t anything to do around here and instead say there’s too much to do around here.

But that’s a good problem to have.

And for our money, one Morgan Wade is worth approximately 25 Morgan Wallens. So go out, enjoy, and tell them we sent you.