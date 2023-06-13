Celebrating the groundbreaking and award-winning, epically beyond OK musical's 80th year, Theatre Bristol announces the cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! coming to The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale now at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

Musical favorites Oh, What A Beautiful Mornin’, People Will Say We’re In Love, the catchy The Surrey With The Fringe On Top, and epic Oklahoma!, fill the prairie air with talent from around the region.

Directing “Oklahoma!” is Theatre Bristol veteran director, Kenn Naegele, with recent Paramount stage credits of “Elf the Musical,” "The Wizard of Oz," "Annie," and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang." Kenn is supported by the creative team of music director Bandy Brownlee, choreographer and costume designer Camille Gray, set designer and technical director Luke Gray, lighting designer Bennett Little, props artisan Rebecca Ryan, and stage manager Nicole Intagliata, along with Theatre Bristol crew and Paramount staff.

Charismatic Curly is played by Coy Owens and Camille Gray is independent Laurey Williams. Laura O’Bryan is everyone’s Aunt Eller, and Blake Irwin is brooding Jud Fry. Lassoing Will Parker is played by Zaiah Gray, and the fickle Ado Annie is played by Lexi Vencill. Charlatan Ali Hakim is played by Todd Peak.

Laurey’s friends are Ellen played by Cameron Roberts, Kate played by Morgan Whitaker, Virginia played by Hannah Pope, and Vivian played by Casey Irwin. Leah Graham competes for Curly’s affection as Gertie Cummings.

Riding the open range are cowboys Ethan Baker as Fred, Mason White as Jess, Cooper Knapp as Sam, Maverick Summie as Joe, KB Irwin as Chalmers, Eran Castonguay as Larry, and Bennett Little as Abe.

Andrew Carnes, played by Dan Gray, tries to convince the farmers and the cowmen to be friends. Box social host Ike Skidmore is played by Richard Albright, Nancy Skidmore is played by Susan McNabb, Slim is played by Koty Peak, Farmer is played by Steve Baskett, Molly is played by Crystal Peak, Mike is played by Nathaniel Osborne, and Bob is played by Dani Freeman. Ray Boling plays federal marshall, Cord Elam.

Cameron Roberts, Eran Castonguay, and Bennett Little create the dream ballet as Dream Laurey, Curly, and Jud, respectively.

Oklahoma! opens Sept. 22, and runs for two weekends at The Paramount Center for the Arts, Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., and Sundays at 2:30 p.m., closing on Oct. 1. Tickets are $16 for adults plus fees ($21.50 total) and $12 for seniors and students plus fees ($17.50 total), and are available at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/.

Oklahoma! is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. concordtheatricals.com.