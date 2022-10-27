Chilhowie runners compete in Hogo meet

The Rural Retreat boys took second in the Hogoheegee District cross country meet held at Lebanon Primary, posting 57 team points. The Indian girls were third with 52 points.

The host school’s boys nabbed first with 15 points, thanks to Pioneers staking claims to the top five fastest times in the race.

Derek Mitchell took individual gold for Lebanon, finishing in 16:24.1.

Mason Lee of Chilhowie was the first non-Pioneer across the finish line, giving the Warriors a sixth-place finisher at 18:34.5. Patrick Henry’s Caleb Holley clocked in at 18:55.8 to earn ninth place, and Chilhowie’s Lucas Hubble finished in 19:42.8, good for 10th.

Patrick Henry’s girls took first, led by a first and second place finish by Zoe Davenport and Amaura Laudie, respectively. Davenport turned in a time of 22:37.2, and Laudie finished in 23:15.7.

Annabelle Fiscus finished in fourth for Rural Retreat, turning in a time of 23:39.3.

Chilhowie’s Tess Somervell finished in fifth, stopping the clock at 23:49.7, and Riley Trogdon, from Patrick Henry, claimed sixth with a time of 24:17.1 Fellow Rebel Annabelle Finney finished in 24:59.9 to earn seventh.

Annina Burks of Holston finished in eighth place, clocking in at 25:40.4, and Patrick Henry’s Claire Lachniet was ninth, clocking in at 26:20.7.