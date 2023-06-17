The Birthplace of Country Music will present the Nashville-based country fusion outfit Boy Named Banjo in concert at 6 p.m. June 23. The performance is part of the quarterly 1927 Concert Series held in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol. Catering, an open bar, and a meet-and-greet with the band are included.

Boy Named Banjo delivers a contemporary blend of Americana, bluegrass and folk-rock with both electric and acoustic instrumentation. Their critically-acclaimed major label debut EP “Circles,” released in 2021, set the band on a path that saw them performing at some of country music’s largest festivals, including Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks, Country Jam, and CMA Fest. The band also supported Kip Moore on his Fire on Wheels Tour.

Boy Named Banjo has released several new songs of late, including “Whiskey Dreams,” “Heart in Motion,” and “Heart Attack.” The band made its debut at the Grand Ole Opry in March of this year.

The 1927 Society Concert Series is an intimate concert experience. Guests are asked to arrive at 6 p.m. to enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and open bar (ages 21+ with valid ID) before the show, which begins at 7 p.m. The audience will have the opportunity to mingle with the band after the concert, and everything is included in the ticket price.

Tickets to the 1927 Concert Series performance by Boy Named Banjo are $100 and available now to the public to buy online. For tickets and information about becoming a member of the 1927 Society to take advantage of exclusive pre-ticket sales, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.