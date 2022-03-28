2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $135,000

Check out this amazing deal on a piece of modern history. Built in 1885 this home has all the charm of a century home, including massive bedrooms, large windows, ornate trim, an elegant staircase, ornamented fireplace, and a minimalist layout. Paired with modern 21st-century amenities including a new metal roof, updated heat pump, modern electrical plumbing, newer bathrooms, and spacious kitchen. This harmony of modern amenities with a classic feel makes this home truly one of a kind. All of this on a corner lot, close to downtown and with beautiful mountain views. Deals like this don't last long, call or click today to see this one before its gone!