Bland County Church Calendar

Bastian Church of God: The Bastian Church of God recently expanded to include a walking track, shelter and restroom facilities. The members of the COG are extending the blessing of the park facilities to the public. The public is also welcome to reserve the park for group events as availability permits. Please contact (276) 688-4320 for additional details and reservation availability.

Bland United Methodist Church: Bland United Methodist Church holds worship services every Sunday at 10 a.m. led by Pastor Darlene Marshall, followed by Sunday school at 11 a.m.

Central Church: Everyone is invited to join the Central Church for Sunday school for all ages at 10 a.m. led by Tom Harner, church superintendent, and worship at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Darlene Marshall. Central is located 5 miles east of Bland and1 mile south of East Bluegrass Trail on Skydusky Road.

Ceres Ministry Center: The congregation of Ceres Ministry Center, formerly Lighthouse Pentecostal Holiness Church, holds the following services: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. Odessa Shupe will be teaching the Bible and the Rev. Sam Shupe will be delivering the message; if you need a ride to church, call 682-4336 or at 682-4498. Services have now begun on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Cowboy Church: Bland Cowboy Church Sunday services are at 10 a.m. Wednesday night Bible study is at 6:30. Singing is every third Saturday at 6 p.m. Directions to the church are east of Bland, off of Virginia 42, right on Virginia 608, then turn right on Virginia 604; go two miles, church is on the left.

Green Valley Community Church Events: Green Valley Community Church holds services each Sunday at 5 p.m. Bible study is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. Contact Pastor John Blessing at (276) 688-2394 for more information. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and Preaching at 11 a.m. every Sunday morning.

Heritage Baptist: Heritage Baptist Church is holding services every Sunday with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. There is a midweek service also with Bible study on Thursday at 7 p.m. For more information, call (276) 688-3273.

Laurel Fork Baptist Church: Laurel Fork Baptist Church has Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services at 6 and Wednesday evening services at 6; the Rev. Robert Walker, (304) 913-4220, is the pastor. The church is located one-half mile on Laurel Fork Road.

Lord Jesus Tabernacle Services: The Lord Jesus Tabernacle holds worship service every Sunday and Tuesday night at 6 with Pastor Eric Morgan officiating. The Lord Jesus Tabernacle is located at 4 Glade Hill Lane in Bland, formerly where Crandon Pentecostal Holiness Church was located. Directions: east of Bland, off Virginia 42, right on Virginia 738, (Byrnes Chapel Rd.), go 2.5 miles, the brick church is on the left. For information, call 540-235-2224. Visit lordjesustabernacle.com.

The Old Landmark Church: The Old Landmark Church “Church in the Old Time Way” located at 6974 East Blue Grass Trail, Bland, (located at intersection of Slide Mountain). Services are Sunday school at 10:30 a.m., Sunday night at 6 and Wednesday night at 6. Contact (276) 971-1325. Church pastor is Lenard Thornberry.

Red Oak Church: The congregation and pastor of Red Oak Church would like to invite you to worship with them. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. each Sunday; worship service is at 11:15 a.m. Church Pastor is Neal Hammons. The church is located on Red Oak Road in Ceres. Need a ride? Call (276) 682-4263.

Walkers Creek Baptist Church: Located at 9452 East Bluegrass Trail in Bland, Walkers Creek Baptist Church has Sunday services at 11 a.m. Pastor Jim Leslie can be reached at (863) 307-6885..

St. Matthew’s: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church/Bland Leyburn Presbyterian Church, located at 653 Main St. in Bland, has announced the following worship service schedule: Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m. every Sunday.

Trinity United Methodist Church: Trinity United Methodist Church holds worship services at 9 a.m. led by Pastor Darlene Marshall followed by Sunday school at 10 a.m. Holy Communion is every First Sunday at 9 a.m.

Tynes Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church: Tynes Chapel A.M.E. Church in Rocky Gap holds services each Sunday; Sunday school is at 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. and worship service is at 11 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday at 6 p.m. The church pastor is the Rev. Marvene D. Johnson -- (276) 928-1033.