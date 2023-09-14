Indians get best of Fort Chiswell

Talyn Moore doled out 40 assists to go along with 16 digs and six aces as the Rural Retreat Indians beat their Wythe County rivals Fort Chiswell 3-1.

Kendra Irvin notched 13 kills and four aces in the win. Kailey Davidson finished with 29 digs and three aces while Lily Irvin sent down 17 kills and Ginny Hale came up with 12 digs and eight kills for the Indians.

Pulaski Middle beats Fort Chiswell in golf

Fort Chiswell Middle School golfers competed with Pulaski Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Thorn Springs Golf Club.

Pulaski County Middle School emerged victorious over the 6 hole par 24 course defeating Fort Chiswell Middle School 117 to 174. A trio of junior Cougars led the way to the win with Evan Singleton claiming Medalist honors by a single stroke over teammate Will Rackaway. Singleton fired an impressive 1 over par 25 to edge Rackaway who recorded a score of 26. Only two shots behind, Mikey Gonzalez helped the Cougar tally by posting a score of 28.

Daegen Wolfe led the Fort crew with a 40. Mason Hayden and Judah Viars each cared a 44. Parker Waller and Bryson Poole shot a 46 and Coleman Gibson finished with a 47.

Fort Chiswell High School slates homecoming

Fort Chiswell High School will hold its homecoming ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 22, at C.F. McKinney Memorial Stadium. The Fort Chiswell High School Homecoming Court is as follows: Front row left to right: Queen candidates: Aurora Haywood, Maddie DeHart, Lili Whitesell, Emily Jones, and Madison Smith. Second row left to right: Queen candidates: Emilee Baker, Brianna Cody, Kayleigh Lovern, Haley Newberry, and Elissa Viars. Third row left to right: King candidates: Weston Stoots, Layton Kennedy, David Felts, Eric Crawford, and Ethan Sheffey. Back row left to right: King candidates: Jacob Goins, Mikey Melton, Brady Kelly, Ryan Ball, and Colton Mooney. Congratulations to all nominees.