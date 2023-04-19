As they honored the vital service that emergency dispatchers provide, local officials also advocated for public safety communicators to be recognized by the state as first-responders.

Thursday evening, the Smyth County Board of Supervisors adopted a resolution acknowledging the lifesaving work undertaken by dispatchers. Sheriff Chip Shuler told the supervisors that dispatchers are akin to an engine’s starter. Without that piece, he said, nothing gets going.

Smyth’s E-911 dispatchers, Shuler said, “Go above and beyond what’s required.”

Shuler, who early in his career served as a dispatcher, said the communicators are super-intelligent and often “very underappreciated.”

The supervisors’ vice chair and head of their Public Safety Committee, Lori Deel, told her peers that Virginia doesn’t recognize dispatchers as first-responders. She urged everyone to advocate for legislators to change that status.

Both Shuler and Supervisors’ Chair Charlie Atkins agreed.

Earlier in the week, Saltville Councilwoman Monica Johnson spoke about the lack of official recognition with her peers. Noting that now, Smyth’s dispatchers are even trained to given medical advice until EMS providers arrive, she noted that such communicators merit the same mental health and other services available to designated first-providers.

They are, she observed, the first person that people calling for help encounter.

Johnson urged her fellow council members to contact their state representatives and request the change.

The resolution adopted by the supervisors read, in part, “Public Safety Telecommunicators (also known locally as our Dispatchers) are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services.” It went on to note that dispatchers “are the single vital link for our law enforcement officers and firefighters by monitoring their activities by radio, providing them information and ensuring their safety.”

A bill before the Virginia General Assembly that would have classified dispatchers as first-responders and made them eligible “to receive enhanced retirement benefits for hazardous duty service” was passed by the senate this year but was tabled by the House of Delegates’ Appropriations Committee.