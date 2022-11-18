All-Hogo volleyball teams selected

Patrick Henry’s Avery Maiden snagged Player of the Year honors on the All-Hogoheegee District first team, and Rebel coach Pam Newberry was named coach of the year in the Hogo.

Maiden was joined on the first team All-District selection by teammate Sydney Carter. Fellow Rebel Baleigh Belcher was named to the second team.

Sydney Taylor and Anna McKinney, both from PH, were honorable mentions on the All-Hogo listing.

Holston’s Lucy Reid was selected for the second team, and Ashton Keith and Alexa Thompson were honorable mentions.

Lebanon’s Morgan Varney was picked for first-team honors while Julianna Stanley, Averi Russell and Rileigh Buchanan were selected for the second team. Gracie Crabtree and McKenzie Boyd were honorable mentions.

Chilhowie placed three players on the All-Hogo first team list. Hannah Goodwin, Josie Sheets and Chloe Adams were all honored. Warriors Hannah Manns and Madi Preston were both picked for the second team, and Haley Jo Harris and Audrey Gilley were named as honorable mentions.

Northwood also had three players selected for the first team – Lauren Stauffer, Michela Snodgrass and Olivia Briggs. Karlee Fry represents the Panther on the All-District second team, while Maddie Lowe and Kiara Buskill were honorable mentions.

Breyln Moore of Rural Retreat was the lone Indian selected for first-team honors. Talyn Moore and Annabelle Fiscus were named to the All-District second team, while Ginny Hale and Kendra Irvin were given honorable mention.