Chilhowie, Marion, Northwood and Patrick Henry students were among several across the region nominated for the Bristol Herald Courier’s Gene “Pappy” Thompson Award for Excellence.

The newspaper has, since 1982, recognized an area high school student-athlete who exhibits exemplary athletic skills, but who also excels in the classroom and who gives of his or her time performing community service.

The award was named in honor of Thompson who spent nearly 50 years at the Bristol Herald Courier beginning as a news reporter before becoming a sports writer. He was later named sports editor and eventually executive sports editor.

Thompson wrote of the on-the-field accomplishments of athletes over the years, but he was just as interested in their success off the field.

Thompson was called “Pappy” as he was blessed with eight children.

Thompson, who began his career in 1937, retired in 1979 and was then named sports editor emeritus.

Thompson died April 27, 1988.

High schools in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia were invited to nominate one senior for the award.

From this list five finalists will be selected and profiled beginning Monday, May 15. And, from those five, one will be selected as the 2023 winner.

The winner will be profiled on Sunday, May 21.

Winners have come from 26 different schools, eight of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon has the most representatives with five, followed by Patrick Henry and Grundy with three apiece. Eastside, Holston, Marion, Richlands have had two each, as did Clintwood, J.J. Kelly and Powell Valley.

Chilhowie’s nominee, Josie Sheets has signed to continue her volleyball career at the University of Mary Washington this fall.

It would take several sheets of paper to document all that Sheets has achieved in four years at Chilhowie.

She dished out more than 1,000 career assists and was the Hogoheegee District’s setter of the year as she helped the Warriors achieve plenty of postseason success. Sheets was also played basketball.

In the classroom, she has 4.24 GPA, was a National Honor Society member and was the president of the BETA Club.

She has worked at Haynes Greenhouse since 2022, has tutored students at Chilhowie Elementary School, helped out with the Loaves and Fishes food pantry, volunteered to help with Special Olympics and took a 2018 mission trip to Guatemala with Grosses Creek Baptist Church.

Marion’s selection, Ezrah Pennington, plans to attend Wytheville Community College in the fall. From there, she’ll transfer to Southwest Virginia Community College to study in the ultrasound technician program.

In her role as SCA president, Pennington drew praise from Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares after speaking to a full auditorium regarding her school’s effort to raise awareness about addiction and fentanyl awareness.

Along with earning a 4.2 grade point average, Pennington was selected as team captain in basketball and volleyball.

In the community, Pennington volunteered to assist with the Special Olympics, Smyth County Animal Rescue and Francis Marion Manor.

Caleb Johnson, better known to the folks in Saltville as “C.B.” has come in loud and clear as a leader during his four years at Northwood.

He has a 4.25 GPA and ranks fourth in his class and has already amassed 41 hours in dual-enrollment credits through Virginia Highlands Community College.

Johnson is active at Main Street Christian Church and leads a Sunday school class once a month. He has volunteered with both the Bread of Life food pantry and Saltville Little League.

Football, basketball, baseball and track and field are the sports Johnson competes in and he helped lead the Panthers to the Smyth County championship on the gridiron in 2022 as a hard-charging running back and linebacker.

Patrick Henry’s Avery Maiden has soared to great heights as a volleyball star and track and field champion for the Patrick Henry Rebels, but she has also jumped feet first into her studies and community service.

The owner of a 4.0 GPA, she is vice president of the National Honor Society is a Washington County Community Scholar and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Maiden has tutored students at Rhea Valley Elementary School and with Highlands Community Services and has coached youth volleyball. She is a member of Abingdon Bible Church and once took a mission trip to John’s Island, South Carolina.

She was a member of the Barter Youth Academy from 2012-18 and starred in such musicals as Pinocchio, Wind in the Willows and the Wizard of Oz.

She plans to continue her volleyball career at Milligan University where she will major in biology in pursuit of a career in the Health Sciences Field.