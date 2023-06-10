The Birthplace of Country Music Museum has announced that acclaimed author and journalist Holly Gleason will be the featured guest for this month’s Speaker Sessions series. The event will take place at 7 p.m. on June 13, offering an opportunity for attendees to delve into the transformative power of women artists in the music industry. Guests may RSVP to join in person or pre-register to participate via Zoom. There is no cost to attend.

Gleason, known for her book Woman, Walk the Line, will lead an exploration of how women artists change lives through their music. Despite the ongoing struggle of radio airplay, their songs continue to resonate and make a lasting impact.

“By shedding light on what women artists embody and the significance of their music, Gleason’s presentation promises to be an inspiring and enlightening experience for us all,” said museum head curator Dr. Rene Rodgers.

Gleason is a music critic, academic, and artist development consultant. Her work has appeared in Rolling Stone, the Los Angeles Times, the New York Times, HITS, Musician, CREEM, the Oxford American, No Depression and Paste. She is also a co-writer of Miranda Lambert’s #3 New York Times bestseller Ya’ll Eat Yet?, and a Belmont Book Award and CMA Media Achievement Award winner.

Following her talk, Gleason will be available to sign copies of her book. To RSVP or pre-register to be part of the Speaker Session, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.