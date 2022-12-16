Jackson Memorial selects Student of the Month

Each month teachers at JMES nominate one student from each grade level for student of the month. This selection is based on qualities such as kindness, grades, trustworthiness, and responsibility. One student is then randomly drawn as the student of the month. Then, fifth grade National Elementary Honor Society students work with their NEHS adviser, Ms. Kelsey Horton, to interview the student and take his/her picture.

Halen Stuart was selected as Jackon’s student of the month for November.

Halen is in Ms. Kelsey Horton’s fifth-grade class. Steak is her favorite food. She excels in her favorite subject, which is math.

She has several cats and dogs at home. When she leaves school, she loves to go home and combine different pieces of clothing to have fashion shows with her family.

Her absolute favorite place to visit is Myrtle Beach where she loves to search for sea shells. She loves all colors of the rainbow.