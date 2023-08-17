Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently recommended that the Bland Ministry Dental Clinic receive a half million dollars from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The $500,000 headed to the Bland Ministry Center is part of a package of $7.3 million in grants recommended for 16 projects in Virginia’s Appalachian region.

The governor also lined up Friends of Southwest Virginia for a $300,000 grant, ‘Round the Mountain: SWVA’s Artisan Network for a $100,000 grant and The Crooked Road for a $64,135 grant.

“ARC funding plays a pivotal role in empowering Appalachian communities to address their unique challenges, capitalize on their unique assets and drive positive change,” said Youngkin. “These projects will create new economic opportunities, build critical infrastructure and support community development across Appalachian communities that too often go underserved.”

“By funding targeted projects such as improved water systems, community centers and broadband access, we are diversifying and strengthening both the economy and the quality of life for those in Appalachia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “We are actively fostering economic growth and signifying our unwavering commitment to the prosperity and resilience of the region.”

Established in 1965, the goal of the ARC program is to assist the region in achieving economic parity reflective of the nation’s overall economic growth. The Virginia ARC region encompasses 25 counties and eight independent cities in Southwest Virginia. ARC grants are aimed at supporting the goal of building a strong and sustainable asset-based economy by funding projects that serve as catalysts for bringing jobs and prosperity to Appalachian communities, all while preserving their character.

"ARC grants are an important resource for transformation of Appalachia," said Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development Director Bryan Horn. "The program's flexibility allows us to offer targeted assistance in community-identified areas, filling in funding gaps and empowering Virginia’s Appalachian communities."