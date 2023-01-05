Capitol Visitor Center reopens for legislative session

The Department of General Services (DGS), at the request of and working in conjunction with the Clerks of the House of Delegates and Senate of Virginia, announced this week that the Capitol Visitor Center has reopened for the 2023 General Assembly session.

The underground extension, which opened in 2007 and serves as the entrance to those visiting the Capitol, was closed in May of 2022 so DGS could complete a waterproofing project and make progress on the tunnel that will connect the visitor center to the new General Assembly Building that is under construction.

The visitor center is expected to remain open through mid-April, when it will close again so the tunnel project can be completed and improvements can be made to enhance the visitor experience. It is expected to reopen following that work by the end of 2023.