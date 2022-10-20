Local players shine at next level

Allen update
Cam Allen made four tackles on Saturday for the Purdue University Boilermakers in their 43-37 Big Ten Conference football win over Nebraska.
Twenty-eight tackles and three interceptions are currently on the ex-Graham High School standout’s stat line.
Harris has yards
Chancellor Harris (Tazewell) continues to be a reliable running back for the Morehead State University Eagles.
He had 51 yards on 12 carries in Saturday’s 28-26 loss to Davidson and his 385 rushing yards this season leads the team.