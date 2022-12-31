Bristol venue to host qualifying round for songwriting competition

Calling all local songwriters. The Birthplace of Country Music is hosting a qualifying round for the fifth annual Tennessee Songwriters Week competition at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2023, in the performance theater at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol. Entrants are competing for the chance to perform at The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville. Songwriters may enter now; there is no fee to enter the competition.

Twenty songwriters will be chosen from entries to perform for the judges during the Bristol competition. From there, four semi-finalists will advance to compete in the Tennessee Songwriters Showcase event at The Down Home in Johnson City, Tenn., on Feb. 23. One finalist from The Down Home will be chosen to perform at the legendary Bluebird Cafe, along with five other finalists from across the state.

The public is invited to be part of the audience at the museum to cheer on participants competing in the Bristol event.

Tickets for spectators are on sale now for $10. To purchase, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.

During qualifying, songwriters will perform one original song they wrote or co-wrote. Songwriters must own the rights to the song they will perform. Entrant may sing acapella or have live accompaniment with up to two performers; only light percussion is allowed. Back up tracks are not permitted.

To enter, songwriters must submit their contact information, song lyrics for the song they plan to perform, and a YouTube link to a video of the song they will perform during the competition. Songwriters will be judged based on their overall performance, originality and connection to the audience. Songs deemed inappropriate or inflammatory will not be considered. Songwriters are only permitted to register with one venue during qualifying rounds. Internet access is required to enter, with no purchase necessary.

The deadline to enter the qualifying round in Bristol is Jan. 13.

Legal residents of the United States, including the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico qualify to enter. To enter the Tennessee Songwriters Week qualifying round at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org where there are also complete rules of entry and more details.

Tennessee Songwriters Week supports music venues, songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drives visitation and inspires travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues.

For a full list of qualifying round venues across the state, visit TNVacation.com/songwriters-week.

For more information about the Birthplace of Country Music, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.