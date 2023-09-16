REVIVAL. About 30 area churches are expected to take part in a revival being held Sept. 17-20 at 7 p.m. A countywide choir will minister. The tent will be across from Marion Church of God and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office on Matson Drive in Marion. For more information, call Arthur at 276-685-1318, Roger at 276-706-0151, or Cody at 276-780-1109.

FREE COMMUNITY MEAL. A free community meal will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, from 6-7:30 p.m. at Davis Memorial United Methodist Church’s picnic shelter across from Atkins Elementary School. Everyone is welcome.

HOMECOMING AND REVIVAL. Marion Church of the Nazarene will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Sept. 24. Sunday School will be at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. The Rev. Ken Dove will be the guest speaker. Lunch will be at the fellowship hall following the service. There will be no evening service. Revival services will be held Monday, Sept. 25, through Wednesday, Sept 27, at 7 p.m. each evening with the Rev. Dove as the speaker. The church is at 229 W. Coyner Ave. Call 276-378-0423.

FIRST FOOD PANTRY. The First Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church in Marion will distribute food on the fourth Tuesday of each month except in November and December, which are adjusted to allow for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The distribution dates are Sept. 26, Oct. 24, Nov. 21, and Dec. 19. The pantry will operate from 1-4 p.m. or until all the food boxes are given out. No income or residency documentation is required.

BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS. The annual Blessing of the Animals service will be held Saturday, Oct. 7, at Christ Episcopal Church in Marion at 10 a.m. An event of the Smyth County Humane Society, the non-profit organization will be accepting monetary and pet food donations.

CRAFTS & COLLECTIBLES BAZAAR. Marion Baptist Church, 1258 N. Main St., will hold its second Crafts & Collectibles Bazaar on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Lunch and bakery items will be for sale. Interested vendors should sign up by Oct. 1. The $20 rental fee includes an 8-foot table and three chairs. Payment is due with signup. Cash or checks accepted with checks made payable to Marion Baptist Church and designated for Mission Project. Rentals will be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information, call Joyce Blevins at 276-783-2919 or Ann Saufley at 276-759-7787.

GRIEFSHARE. First United Methodist Church, at 115 S. Church St. in Marion, is offering GriefShare support groups weekly on Tuesdays. Individuals may choose between two sessions: one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The group meets in the church conference room accessed via the church office entrance. Individuals may start attending a GriefShare group at any point. Each session is self-contained and doesn’t need to be experienced in sequence. For more information, call 276-783-5194.

FOOD CO-OP. The Wytheville SDA Church has started a co-op for the surrounding area. All are welcome to participate. Azure Standard, a natural grocery store on wheels, will be making monthly pre-ordered deliveries of low-cost, non-GMO and organic foods, herbs, and health/beauty products in the area. For more information contact Antoinette at WythevilleNaturalFoodCoop@gmail.com or call 919-763-2381.