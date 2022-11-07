'Nutcracker' returns to Bristol stage

The splendor of the most unique traveling Nutcracker production returns to cities across the United States for its 30th anniversary tour beginning Nov. 12 when “Nutcracker!” Magical Christmas Ballet triumphantly brings its holiday tradition back to the stage.

This year marks three landmarks for Talmi Entertainment: We celebrate our 30th anniversary as the newly rebranded “Nutcracker!” Magical Christmas Ballet and return after a two-year hiatus caused by COVID-19, which hit the entertainment industry especially hard as performance venues throughout the world were shuttered and silenced amid the pandemic.

Talmi Entertainment Producer Dan Talmi said being back in theaters is a symbol of normalcy as the world continues to recover from the devastating effects of Covid and reunites audiences with their treasured Christmas traditions.

“The live entertainment industry was brought to zero by the pandemic, and we lost social cohesion in America,” he noted. “Our artists and creative team believe that this tour represents a rebirth and an opportunity to bring back live experiences as a means of social connection.”

The production returns better than ever in 2022. Revel in the stunning artistry of both the highly skilled and incredibly talented dancers from Ukraine, Japan, Italy, and Turkey and the detailed beauty of the stunning production punctuated by the spectacular creativity of the originally designed, hand-sewn costumes.

Our beautiful scenery and exquisitely performed ballet first made its mark on Nutcracker stage productions 30 years ago with the introduction of Executive Producer Akiva Talmi’s vision for a peace and understanding and a mission to promote those ideals through culture and a multi-generational performance that would become a revered, family Christmas tradition among audiences, a sentiment echoed by co-producer, Dan Talmi.

“Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet has been an American tradition for 30 years,” he said. “We believe this production is a touchstone for families and communities across the country. This tour represents a rebirth and an opportunity to bring back live experiences as a means of social connection.”

Akiva Talmi added that the company was based on the principle of worldwide peace and harmony, a theme that is represented in Act II of “Nutcracker!” Magical Christmas Ballet.

“’Nutcracker!’ Magical Christmas Ballet’s 30th anniversary is a landmark achievement for us,” he said. “The tour's theme of the Dove of Peace leading Clara to the Land of Peace and Harmony remain the core of the show and our culture.”

In honor of our 30th anniversary and the return to the stage, the tour also features eight new doves of peace commissioned by Talmi Entertainment that “lead the acrobatic ballet duet (pas de deux) around the world in search of peace.

Created in Africa by a world-renowned artist, the eight large doves are a prayer and yearning for a world of peace,” Akiva Talmi said.

“Nutcracker!”! Magical Christmas Ballet is also well known for its Dance with Us program that gives children in most performance cities the opportunity to share the stage with world-renowned ballet artists. Talmi Entertainment partners with dance schools across the country that host auditions directed by our Ukrainian dancers providing young dancers with a special experience.

Dan Talmi said the pandemic robbed children of that experience for two years, but they are now back in studios preparing to participate in a Broadway-level production.

“The Dance with Us program is a channel that allows an intergenerational healing after the difficulty of the pandemic,” he said. “The lives of children were disrupted by losing after-school programs and regular contact with peers. This program allows kids to reconnect and move their bodies in a healthy way.”

Cathy Mucci, owner of Dance Centre North in Syracuse, New York, said she has been partnering with Talmi Entertainment for the past 30 years since her dance school first opened.

“My studio was small and new,” she said. “It is now a major school in upstate New York.”