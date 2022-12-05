Explosive mysteries in Old Washington County

Somewhere, over the weekend, in “Old Washington County,” there was the sound of an explosion.

Or, at least, that’s what folks were saying on Facebook.

I spent a couple of hours trying to track that down on Sunday. And it reminded me of when an earthquake rattled Washington County a few months ago.

That was a collective boom. And folks wanted to chat about it.

It was mysterious, too.

What in the world are earthquakes happening around here?

This isn’t California.

This ain’t even Giles County, Virginia, where earthquakes have been known to shake Mountain Lake.

When I heard of an explosion, I called the cops. Yet nobody knew anything.

“There aren't any reports that have been written about any explosions,” said Andy Sea bolt, spokesman for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.

In Bristol, “We haven’t’ had any reports of it – not our dispatch center.” Said Lt. Matt Cousins of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department. “We haven’t had any reports of explosions within the city.”

There were apparently no official reports of explosions to fire or police officials in the area.

Representatives of the Sullivan County Fire Department and the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office – both in Blountville – said they had heard of none.

Fun fact: That portion of Sullivan County was actually Washington County - until 1779.

Ultimately, I thought about the weather.

Earthquakes are more like geologic happenings. But, for a lack of a clear category, they usually are considered weather activity.

Yet officials at the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, were also unaware of any reports.

Who knows what might have been exploding with our neighbors down south.