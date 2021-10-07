 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $100,000

2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $100,000

  • Updated
2 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $100,000

Updated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom USDA/FHA qualifying home in the town of Wytheville. Located within walking distance to shopping and restaurants, this property has new exterior upgrades including: new vinyl siding, front porch, and a brand new roof. Inside you'll find refinished hardwood floors, spacious living and dining rooms, and a fully renovated kitchen. This home is perfect for small families or investors. Schedule your showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics