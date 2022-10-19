 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blue Devils beat GW

  0

George Wythe faced off with Mountain Empire foe Grayson County on Tuesday, coming up short on the road.

The Blue Devils stuck a 25-19, 25-12, 25-23 loss on the Maroons.

Haley Faulkner led the GW crew with 14 assists, four kills, two digs and two aces. Olivia Shockley also served up a pair of aces, knocked down four kills and finished with a block. Hannah Repass dished out nine assists and served up an ace. McKenzie Tate had an ace and 17 digs in the losing effort.

Samara Sheffey finished with four digs, and Maggie Minton had a pair of digs and three kills. Sydney Leonard knocked down six kills, and Jasmine Faulkner powered down seven kills and a block. Makenna Gilman finished with three kills.

The GW JV crew claimed a 25-19, 25-18 victory.

