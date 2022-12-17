BQA certification session cancelled

Some of you might know that I suffered a farm shop accident this past summer. It seemed innocence enough at the time. I was changing the oil in my truck and forgot about the floor jack, which was still under the truck. Long story short, I punted the steel pipe handle and fractured my right foot.

This wasn’t my first foot injury and so I walked (well limped) it off for over four months until I couldn’t take it anymore. Foot fractures can be very hard to diagnose and so it was just in the past few days that I learned just how bad the damage was. As it stands at the moment, surgery is in my future and I will be in recovery for an estimated six months.

I had scheduled our December Farm Management meeting for Monday, Dec. 19, and our topic was to be Beef Quality Assurance (BQA). The BQA program is required for several added-value marketing programs in the beef industry.

So what is BQA? Beef Quality Assurance is a nationally coordinated, state implemented program that provides systematic information to U.S. beef producers and beef consumers of how common-sense husbandry techniques can be coupled with accepted scientific knowledge to raise cattle under optimum management and environmental conditions.

BQA guidelines are designed to make certain all beef consumers can take pride in what they purchase – and can trust and have confidence in the entire beef industry.

BQA programs have evolved to include best practices around good record keeping and protecting herd health, which can result in more profits for producers. When better quality cows leave the farm and reach the market place, the producer, packer, and consumer all benefit. When better quality beef reaches the supermarket, consumers are more confident in the beef they are buying, and this increases beef consumption.

The efforts of BQA across the nation have been instrumental in recent successes that continue to re-build and sustain beef demand. Through BQA programs, producers recognize the economic value of committing to quality beef production at every level — not just at the feedlot or packing plant, but within every segment of the cattle industry.

BQA is divided into three areas: cattle transportation practices; beef cattle handling and stewardship, and dairy cattle handling and stewardship. The whole idea behind the BQA program is to ensure that the public gets the highest quality beef possible.

If you have attended a BQA program in the past few years, there is no need to panic. BQA certification has a three-year lifespan. Not sure when you attended a BQA meeting? We have records of who has attended our past December Farm Meetings, and so if you are not our list, you are good to go.

If you need to be recertified, new online programs allow for you to get certified or recertified in the comfort of your home or farm office. Just go to www.bqa.org and scroll down to select the “Certification” icon. Certification is also available in Spanish on the same site.

If you need help with doing your certification online, just give us a call the office 276-783-5175. While I may be down, I am far from out. We will help you all we can and, in the meantime, I truly covet and appreciate your well wishes and prayers.

Upcoming EventsDec. 16—Deadline to consign for the January 2023 VQA Sale.

Dec. 19—BQA Recertification Meeting, Smyth County Farm Bureau.

Jan. 10, 2023—January VQA Sale.

Jan. 16, 2023—VQA Steer Take Up.

Jan. 18, 2023—VQA Heifer Take Up.

Jan. 24, 2023—VFGC Winter Conference, Wytheville.

If you are a person with a disability and desire any assistive devices, services or other accommodations to participate in these activities, call Andy Overbay or Pam Testerman at 276-783-5175/TDD 800-828-1120 from 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to discuss accommodations five days prior to the event.