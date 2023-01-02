SEASONS AT DEMETER: The Cathedral

Weather.com says it’s 40 degrees outside. Our thermometer says 28. It’s become a running joke that you don’t believe your cell phone on mornings like this. There’s something about the microclimate on the east side of Hogback that makes for very cold mornings if it’s clear and calm. We’re frequently 5-6 degrees colder but on some mornings the skew can reach double digits – something to do with cold air on the mountain settling in the bottom of the hollows. This also explains why we’re prone to late freezes which makes apple and acorn crops unreliable. This year we have almost no mast while folks across the valley are flush.

I’m in a tree stand near the base of the mountain. Though it’s cold, the lack of wind makes it easier to stay warm; plus I have quite a bit of experience at this. With a lack of acorns, the hunting isn’t that good, but I come here at least a couple of times each season, anyway. It’s become a bit of a ritual. I burrow into my coveralls and enjoy the morning. It’s a couple of hours after sunrise before the sun hits the base of the hollow. It’s fun to watch the brightness slowly work its way down the ridge in front of me. A brown creeper and a squirrel are the only critters that share my vigil. The woods are silent

Although it doesn’t look much like one now, we call this place The Cathedral. I happened across it while exploring, shortly after we bought the place. In those days there was a dense stand of hemlock along the creek and the forest floor was open and uncluttered. The sunlight only got through in narrow beams that resembled light coming through stained glass.

The trees dampened noise and wind so it was always quiet. Everyone that came here thought the place resembled a great cathedral and felt a sense of reverence.

It was a place where you could spend an hour or two to calm a troubled mind or just to enjoy the beauty and solitude. The name stuck.

Now the hollow is choked with dead trees, lying in jumbled heaps like giant toothpicks. The creek is blocked in several places by the deadfall and is in the process of carving new channels. The Wooly Adelgid (an invasive insect) killed nearly all the hemlocks.

You couldn’t walk through the area now if not for the trail work we do each year to keep a path open. With the hemlocks dying, we also did a timber harvest on an adjacent ridge. One branch of the hollow is now in brushy early succession instead of shade.

There’s a sadness when I sit here and remember what was but I still love the place. There are memories here that can’t die. Shortly after I found it, I cut a path through a rhododendron thicket with a hand saw. I shot my first nice buck from the property here that year on a morning very much like this one. Later, I got my first archery buck here at a time when dad was struggling with lung cancer. I badly needed a morning in the woods to recenter and it was such a treat to see his face light up when I brought the buck by to show him. It was a healing moment for both of us.

My Godson, T.J., killed his first deer in the Cathedral and I’ll never forget helping him drag it down the hollow to the truck. It was a joyous morning for us both. When at the cabin, Millie always managed a hike here. It was a special place for her, too, although I don’t think she’s been up here for several years since she missed a shot at a bear. It’s funny how a place like this gets into your soul and, in tough times, you can draw on its energy, even when you’re far away.

The Cathedral isn’t what it was but is anything in this world what it was? Nothing stays the same. As I study the hollow carefully, I see that the overstory wasn’t just hemlock. There is a lot of white pine here that benefitted from the hemlock’s demise and is rapidly (as forests go) filling in the canopy. The forest floor is still heavily shaded. Although it will take decades for the dead hemlocks to decay, at some point, The Cathedral is likely to be its old self again. When you think about it, most change is cyclical anyway. What is old will be new again (except for us, that is).

I hope that the changes in your New Year will all be good. And if not, well, take heart. That too will change.