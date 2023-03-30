Happy birthday to Josh Carter and Brenda Silvers on April 3, Kitty Wilkinson on April 4, Vanessa Calfee on April 5 and Dwight Cassell on April 7.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “Considering the Table of God” based on Psalm 23.

Maundy Thursday service will be on April 6 at Cedar Hill at 6 p.m.

Good Friday service will be held at Mt. Pleasant on April 7 at 6 p.m. then Easter sunrise on April 9 at 7:30 a.m. with breakfast to follow, Sunday school April 9 at 9 a.m. and worship service on April 9 at 10 a.m.

Palm Sunday is April 2.

First Sunday lunch will be on April 2 following the worship service.

Phyllis Burress hosted a bingo party at her home on Monday. Several games of bingo were played and everyone enjoyed the delicious lunch at noon.

Soup and the Word was held on Tuesday, March 28, at the Wytheville Baptist Church. The Rev. Bill Lively brought the message “In the Valley” taken from John 10:10. Jerry Stone had our special music. The last of these events will be at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, April 4, at noon.

Marcella Taylor and I had lunch together on Thursday, March 23, in honor of my birthday.

West End Church will hold tis coffee house on Saturday, April 8, from 5-6:30 p.m. This will be a baked potato and salad bar, desserts and drinks. The Drummond Family Singers will provide the music. The cost is your donation.

Missy and I were among the many people who attended the ribbon cutting at the Decorative Arts Museum at the Homestead Museum on Wednesday morning.

Quote: “Some folks are like Easter eggs – ornamented on the outside and hard boiled on the inside.”

Bible verse: “When Jesus came to Simon Peter, Peter said to him, ‘Lord, are you going to wash my feet?’” John 13:6.

Tidbit: On April 2, 1939, 115 were present for Sunday school at Mt. Pleasant. The weather was fair.”

Our prayer concerns include all those in the hospital or nursing homes, those having surgery, those who have lost loved ones, our schools, our churches, and our country and its leaders.