Happy Birthday wishes to: Todd Rosenbaum on July 22, Patty Hall on July 23, Tracie Sawyers on July 23, Alison Pollard on July 23, Susan Moore on July 24, Chad Delp on July 24, Junior Richardson on July 25, Aurielia Pickett on July 25, Gregory Hale on July 26, Sheena Gibson on July 26, George Burchette on July 27, Hailey Whitlow on July 28.

Happy Anniversary wishes to: Chris and Barbara Keuhl on July 22, Threasa and Walker Jenkins on July 25, Lynn and E.J. Mills on July 26, Mike and Dawn Burkentine on July 27.

Speedwell Elementary School will have Kindergarten Camp July 25-27, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Lunch will be provided. For more information you may call the school at 276-621-4622 or ami.scott@wythek12.org.

Rural Retreat High School Football Team will have a carwash on Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Direct Dodge.

West End United Methodist Church will have an ice cream supper on Saturday, July 22, 5-6:30 p.m. The menu will be hot dogs, barbecue, sides, desserts, ice cream and drinks. There will also be a silent auction.

Bags and Being Bingo on Saturday, July 22, at 5 p.m. at the Wytheville Moose Lodge to benefit the Rural Retreat High School Athletic Boosters and all proceeds will go the RRHS athletes. There will be door prizes, concessions, vendors and more.

Speedwell Elementary School will have Water Day on Wednesday, July 26, 12:15-2:15 p.m. with a rain date set for July 27. This is a free event for all Speedwell Elementary Students and their family. Be sure to bring some dry clothes. There will be water balloon toss, slip-n-slide, mini pools, water basketball and more. Pizza and popsicles will be served. Come and meet Ami Scott the new principal.

Wythe County Public Schools is participating in the Summer Food Service Program. Meals will be provided to all children without charge and will be on a first come, first serve basis. Meals at Speedwell Elementary and Rural Retreat Elementary will be July 24-28, from 11:30 a.m. to noon.

The Rural Retreat Heritage Festival will be held on Saturday, July 29, starting at noon. Those performing will be The Riches at noon, Nate Montgomery at 1 p.m., From the Edge at 2:15 p.m., Lonesome Country at 4 p.m., Glen Shelton and Friends at 6 p.m., and Electric Avenue will be at 8:15 p.m. Vendors are: Robertson Hollow selling hamburgers, hotdogs, chips and cookies, Slim Piggins selling brats, cheesesteaks, nachos, s’more nachos, Walker Mtn. Meat Wagon selling pulled pork BBQ, Taco'bout selling tacos, burritos, quesadillas, tostadas, sandwiches, Gilly's Shaved Ice selling shaved ice, Squeeze'um and Shake'um Refreshments selling fresh squeezed lemonade with fresh fruit, Larry's Funnel Cakes selling funnel cakes, By the Scoop selling soft serve and hand dipped ice cream, Sensational Snack Shack selling kettle corn, cotton candy, Givers of Grace Ladies Ministry selling homemade baked goods and drinks, Mt. Airy Lodge #226 selling popcorn, RRHS Boys Basketball selling drinks and water. Come out for a fun day.

The Lemon Bean and Co. will be at Wythe Family Dentistry on Wednesday, July 26, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wythe County school staff and teachers will get a free meal with your school ID. You need to go inside for a free voucher. Everyone welcome.

The Speedwell First Baptist Church will have Homecoming on Sunday, August 6, at 11 a.m. The Alley's will be singing with lunch to follow.

Littreal Family Reunion will be held on Sunday, August 6, at the Rural Retreat Community Center. Doors will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will start between 12:30 and 1 p.m. Bring a covered dish, dessert and a cold drink to share.

Brock Hughes Medical Center's 5th Annual Jerry Hurt Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, August 18, with registration and lunch at 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There will be a Shotgun Start at 1 p.m. For a 4 person team the cost is $280 and this includes a BBQ Meal, alcoholic beverages and snacks. For more information contact Stacy Linkous at 276-223-0558, ext. 6 or slinkous@brockhughes.org for online registration.

There will be a Benefit Carwash and Hot Dog Sale for Donnie Widner. Donnie is in stage 4 kidney failure and will have to have a kidney transplant. The carwash is by donation. Hot dog is $2, hot dog plate with two hotdogs, chips, drink and dessert is $5. This will be held on Saturday, August 12, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ivanhoe Fire Department. He is in need of prayers and financial help so come out and help him as he has given so much of his life to help others by being a firefighter and rescue member.

Asbury Church at 203 Church Street, Rural Retreat will have a Camp Meeting Revival August 7-11, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Rural Retreat United Methodist Church will be doing some pressure washing and painting at RRHS the week of July 31. Later projects will be painting at Speedwell Elementary and repairs to the softball fence at RRES. If you would like to help you may contact Meredith Fiscus at 276-620-5668 or call the church office at 276-686-6429. All help will be greatly appreciated.

We thoroughly enjoyed hearing Carson Peters and Iron Mountain last Sunday at the Dr. Pepper Park in Rural Retreat. Thanks to Asbury Church for sponsoring them. There was a large crowd and everyone seemed to be having a great time.

I was sitting on my porch late Saturday evening and I had to have a light jacket on, the air was cool. You can believe it or not but my heat came on Monday morning and I thought it is too early for the air to come on and apparently it was. A couple mornings last week we had to turn the defroster on in the vehicle to get all the condensation off the windshield. Never in all my years do I ever remember a July like this one -- heat coming on and using the defroster. It is more like fall than summer. Of course when I am mowing it feels pretty good not to be so hot like in some places.

Rural Retreat United Methodist Church is collecting new and gently used items for its second Free Kids Community Toy Drive. They are wanting items for kids of all ages and it can be toys, clothes, etc. They are also in need of utility shelving to store the items on and if you have any of these items that you would like to donate you may call the church office at 276-686-6429, drop off at the church office or drop the items off at Dr. Spraker's.

Congratulations to Lucas Crigger for winning the Virginia High School State Champion in tie down roping and attended the National High School Rodeo Finals in Wyoming July 16-22. Lucas is the son of Sammy and Misty Manuel Crigger.

Prayer concerns are: Jim Crockett, Donnie Widner, Bo Testerman, Rick Stoneman, Eli Blevins, Pam Wynn, Donna Jonas, Danny Jonas, Clyde King, Sr., Jane Lundy, Rachel Dix, Rabbit Catron, Steve King, Shirley Bartleson, Robbie Debord, Greg Hash, Norma Willis, Jackie Peery, Billy Bartleson, David Havens, Lauretta Smith, all the mass shootings, the flood and hurricane victims, those needing rain, all the sick and shut ins, those in the war zone areas, all first responders, our country, the economy, especially the unsaved, yourself and your family.

Until next time: My mother once said: hate has 4 letters but so does love. Enemies has 7 letters but so does friends. Lying has 5 letters but so does truth. Cry has 3 letters but so does joy. Negativity has 10 letters but so does positivity. Life is 2 sided; choose the better side of it. Have a wonderful week and God bless you.