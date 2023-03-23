A local arts gallery is calling all artists to display their work in an upcoming exhibit open to the community and surrounding areas.

The Arts Depot in Abingdon is hosting its annual Community Art Exhibit, offering an opportunity for regional artists to showcase their work.

The exhibit, held in the Spotlight Gallery, will open April 12 and run through May 27 at The Arts Depot at 314 Depot Square in Abingdon. The theme of the exhibit is “My Favorite Things.”

An opening reception to meet the artists and view their work will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 15.

The annual exhibit is open to all regional artists who would like to showcase up to two entries that represent a wide variety of mediums, such paintings, sculpture, stained glass, photography and three dimensional artworks.

Karen Moore, arts administrator for the gallery, anticipates as many as 30 artists will participate in the exhibition.

There is no entry fee to enter the exhibit. The deadline for submitting artwork for the exhibit is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 7 and 8.

According to Moore, inviting a wide range of artists will uncover unexpected treasures.

“Artists love an extra opportunity to exhibit their artwork,” she said.

“For those artists who don’t ordinarily exhibit their work, the show is an excellent way to connect with the art community.

It provides an extra opportunity for artists to get their work out there.”

The Abingdon art gallery has hosted the community art exhibit for a number of years, recognizing the importance of promoting the arts in the community.

“Community exhibits have become more popular since the pandemic,” said Moore.

“We noticed during COVID that it became therapeutic for artists to submit their artwork for the Community Art Exhibit.

I think more people had time to devote to their art while sheltering at home.”

The exhibit is not juried but due to limited space the exhibit may be curated.

Artwork needs to be framed unless displayed on a gallery-wrapped canvas that is one inch or more in thickness. All work should be original, having been created in the past two years.

The community exhibit is running in conjunction with exhibits in the Member’s Gallery by studio members Jeff Chapman-Crane from Eolia, Kentucky; Edward Harsen of Abingdon; Joan Dickenson of Castlewood; and Joyce Kistner of Bristol, Virginia.

An exhibit from the Virginia Highlands Community College art students will be on display in the Founder’s Gallery during April.

To learn more about submitting artwork to the Community Art Exhibit, visit www.abingdonartsdepot.org.