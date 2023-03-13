Of Smyth County’s veterans, at least 17.5% of them live on incomes that fall below the poverty line.

One effort to help those veterans got a push forward Monday evening.

Charlie Harrington, Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority’s executive director, told the Marion Town Council that officials don’t know how many veterans may be falling through the cracks and are living with family or friends to make ends meet. “It’s a rare week,” he said, “that I don’t have a veteran in need of housing who can’t get help.”

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs projects that of the county’s 2,161 veterans, another 379 live on incomes right at the poverty line.

For some time, Harrington has been working on the idea of creating a veterans’ housing complex. Monday, he said, the authority expects to finalize an option to buy 10 acres of land near Callan Drive and Prater Lane, where it hopes to build Victory Circle, “a community of 24 one- and two-bedroom units that are designed to provide for the needs of our veterans.” The project would be fully handicapped accessible.

Harrington envisions a tribute monument on the site with a U.S. flag surrounded by symbols of each military branch.

The project, Harrington said, carries an estimated price of $6.5 million. While the authority expects to seek multiple funding sources, Harrington asked Marion officials to allow them to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding that the town would normally seek and have the town serve as the grant’s fiscal agent if it’s awarded.

The council unanimously voted in support of Harrington’s request.

Harrington cautioned that the project won’t be accomplished overnight. He said he’ll be happy if he can break ground in a year.

However, this Memorial Day, he does hope to unveil an architect’s rendition of Victory Circle. In an email to Town Manager Bill Rush, Harrington noted that he has gotten architectural drawings from the Wytheville Housing Authority, which operates a veterans housing complex, to use as a model.

After acquiring the land, Harrington said in the email that a preliminary engineering study must be done. “We will then proceed to utilize several sources of grants and tax credit funding to bring the program to fruition. We estimate start to finish of 2 years,” he wrote.

At this stage, Harrington said, the project is “getting a tremendous amount of community support.”

He concluded, “I think this [project] will put us on the map.”