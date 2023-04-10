BASEBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 4-0 6-1
Grayson County 4-0 7-2
George Wythe 3-1 3-2
Galax 1-2 4-2
Fort Chiswell 1-3 2-4
Bland County 1-4 3-6
Giles 0-4 3-6
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 3
Rural Retreat 6, Bland County 5
Fort Chiswell 24, Giles 7 (5)
Grayson County 13, Holston 3 (5)
George Wythe at Pulaski County (ppd)
Tuesday April 4
George Wythe 12, Bland County 2
Auburn 7, Fort Chiswell 1
Grayson County 10, Galax 9
Wednesday April 5
Giles 15, Craig County 9
Thursday April 6
Grayson County 6, Bland County 1
Fort Chiswell at Galax (ppd)
Auburn at Giles (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday April 14
Bland County at Giles
Monday April 17
Bland County at Montcalm WV
Tuesday April 18
Bland County at Auburn
SOFTBALL
Team District Overall
Auburn 4-0 8-1
Grayson County 3-1 5-4
Fort Chiswell 2-1 4-3
George Wythe 2-2 2-4
Galax 1-2 2-3
Bland County 1-4 1-7
Giles 0-3 0-7
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 3
Rural Retreat 6, Bland County 5
Marion 4, Fort Chiswell 0 (11)
Carroll County 11, Grayson County 1 (5)
Pulaski County 6, George Wythe 1
Tuesday April 4
George Wythe 15, Bland County 0 (5)
Auburn 8, Fort Chiswell 0
Grayson County 6, Galax 2
Wednesday April 5
Craig County 9, Giles 5
Thursday April 6
Grayson County 12, Bland County 2 (5)
Fort Chiswell at Galax (ppd)
Auburn at Giles (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Friday April 14
Bland County at Giles
Tuesday April 18
Bland County at Auburn
GIRLS SOCCER
Team District Overall
George Wythe 3-0-1 4-0-1
Auburn 2-0-1 2-2-1
Giles 1-1 1-4
Galax 1-2 1-4
Bland County 0-4 0-5-1
GAME RESULTS--
Monday April 3
George Wythe 8, Bland County 0
Glenvar 7, Auburn 0
Tuesday April 4
Radford 8, Giles 0
Wednesday April 5
George Wythe 6, Marion 1
Thursday April 6
Bland County 1, Bath County 1OT
Giles at Auburn (ppd)
UPCOMING GAMES--
Tomorrow
Bland County at Tazewell
Monday April 17
Bland County at Giles
TRACK & FIELD
MEET RESULTS--
Thursday April 6
At PH-Glade Spring HS, Glade Spring
2023 Judy Thompson Invitational
BOYS TEAM SCORE:
Abingdon 118½, PH-Glade Spring 97, Floyd County 80. Tazewell 38, Rural Retreat 36, George Wythe 35, James Monroe 31, Grundy 25, Twin Springs 17, Castlewood 16, Virginia 12, Gate City 10, Lee 8, Holston 6, Chilhowie 6, Lebanon 6, Happy Valley 5½ , Carroll County 4.
GIRLS TEAM SCORES:
Abingdon 110½, Floyd County 67, Tazewell 48, Chilhowie 45, Lee 44, PH-Glade Spring 41, George Wythe 37, Rural Retreat 29, Castlewood 27, Virginia 18, Mountain Mission 16, Fort Chiswell 16, Happy Valley 14, James Monroe 13, Grundy 11½, Carroll County 10, Holston 6, Gate City 3, Union 1.
UPCOMING MEETS--
Today
Bland County at Galax
Friday April 14
Bland County at Giles