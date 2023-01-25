McConkey joins United Way team

United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) has added Beth McConkey to the organization as the new vice president of development & outreach, bringing in more than a decade of experience to the organization.

McConkey, a Texas native, brings 16 years of marketing expertise, previously holding leadership positions at multiple organizations, including a community foundation with nearly $500 million under management, and a mid-sized liberal arts university.

“We are so excited to have Beth be a part of our team,” said Travis Staton, president and CEO of UWSWVA. “As our organization continues its growth, Beth’s vast experience and expertise position us for continued success in the present and future.”

In her new role, McConkey oversees the marketing & communications and development teams. McConkey began her role in mid-December 2022.

“I am excited to connect my storytelling experience with the incredible work of United Way of SWVA,” McConkey said. “When organizations lift the voices of their communities, in celebration and in collaboration, we create a groundswell of change that is unstoppable. I look forward to locking arms with the communities of Southwest Virginia to discover what stories need to be told.”