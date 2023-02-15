The word was “grobian.”

By definition, it’s not a flattering word. Merriam-Webster offers this straight-to-the-point meaning: “a slovenly crude often buffoonish individual.” However, for Jacob Mooney, “grobian” was easily defeated.

Mooney, a Marion Middle School student, spelled the word correctly to win the school system’s countywide spelling bee that was held Thursday, Feb. 9, at The Lincoln Theatre in Marion.

Each of the county’s elementary and middle schools had held their own spelling competitions and sent their top contenders to The Lincoln.

In addition to Mooney, those students were: representing Atkins Elementary, Brandon G.; Sugar Grove Elementary, Lindsi D.; Marion Elementary, Quinton T.; Oak Point Elementary, Wesley T.; Chilhowie Elementary, Leland J.; Chilhowie Middle, Bryleigh; Saltville Elementary, Kenzley F.; Rich Valley Elementary, Ryleigh H.; and Northwood Middle, Blaine W.

Kenzley Frye earned the position of alternate.

Rose Likins, Smyth County Public Library director, served as the bee’s pronouncer.

The judges were Sue Tilson, Nanine Woodward, and Hannah Sage.