Bank taps Farris to serve as Washington County market executive

Powell Valley National Bank (PVNB) announced the promotion of Mark Farris, senior vice president, to market executive for Washington County.

“Mark is a dedicated banker and community volunteer having spent 25 years in the Washington County Market,” said Leton L. Harding Jr., CEO of PVNB. “During his time at the bank he has put forth efforts and energy to demonstrate his leadership capabilities which will serve him and the region very well in his new role as market executive.”

Farris joined the bank in 2017 as vice president and commercial loan officer in the Abingdon office. His extensive professional banking background has played a significant role in the bank, especially as he has sought to meet the loan, deposit and financial service needs of the greater Abingdon-Washington County markets. Farris is a graduate of the Virginia Bankers Association’s School of Bank Management. Among many community involvements, he serves as the treasurer of the Washington County Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Johnston Memorial Hospital Foundation Board.

A native of Washington County, Farris earned an undergraduate degree from Emory & Henry College in business management. He is a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, and resides in Abingdon.