4 Bedroom Home in Bland - $319,000

The home everybody is asking for!!! 4 Bedroom brick, two nice size bedrooms and bath on main level, two bedrooms and additional storage space upstairs with additional bath. Roomy two car garage. Front acreage is completely fenced. Total acreage is approximately 4 acres. Gently sloping and the views are magnificent. Lots of trees for privacy. And... approximately 1/2 mile from Bland County Schools. If you are looking to be off the grid, but close to grocery stores, hospitals, shopping.

