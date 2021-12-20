 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $169,000

3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $169,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $169,000

Live where you work! In-town location, 3BR, 2BA, 1/4-acre lot/yard, heat pump, replacement roof, and B-1 Zoning make this offering a must see. Inside you'll find hardwood floors, a tiled bathroom upstairs, a spacious living room, a bedroom on the first floor, laundry facilities on the first floor, dining room, and two bedrooms with a shared bathroom upstairs. Tight and tidy and conveniently located to everything in town. Take a look at the photos and schedule your showing today.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics