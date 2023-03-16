Happy birthday to Doug Cassell on March 19, Rosie Warden on March 20, Rita Dixon on March 21, Gary McAllister on March 23 and Betsy Gillman on March 25.

The Rev. Doug Silvers’ message on Sunday morning was “Post Game Analysis for Abram” taken from Genesis 22:15-19 and Revelation 13.

The nominations committee and the church council met on Monday night at Mt. Pleasant.

The book club will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 4 p.m.

Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Judy Rorrer. Her funeral will be on Saturday at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church.

I delivered food from the church to Agape Food Pantry on Monday afternoon.

Soup and the Word was held at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church on Tuesday. Dr. John Langham brought the message “Growing Season” taken from Colossians 1:9-10. The next Lenten service will be on March 21 at St. Paul UMC at noon.

Sign on an animal hospital: “Against animal testing. They get nervous and get all the answers wrong.”

The Mt. Pleasant Community Cemetery Association will meet on Thursday, March 23, at 6 p.m. in the Mt. Pleasant fellowship hall.

Spring begins on Monday, March 20.

Quote: “A closed mouth gathers no foot.”

I think we have had some true March weather this week – lots of wind, cold and snow flurries.

Bible verse: “For I know the plans I have for you,” says the Lord. “They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope.” Jeremiah 29:11.

Tidbit: On March 18, 1900, 45 were present for services and the collection was 8 cents. The day was cold. Brother Neal was in charge of the worship service.

Our prayer concerns include all those on the sick list, those in the hospital or nursing homes, those who have lost loved ones, our churches and schools.