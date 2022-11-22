Local, regional fighters mix it up in Wytheville

The Wytheville meeting center played host to the Titans of the Cage 32 event last Saturday.

The event featured a preliminary fight card earlier in the day that showcased several local youth competitors as well as some teens and novice adult mixed martial arts bouts. The main card followed in the evening, with the ballroom packed full of excited MMA fans that were there to support their favorite local and regional competitors.

Several states were represented with fighters not only from Virginia, but also, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, along with fans who followed them to Wytheville to support their respective teams, as well as staying in local hotels and eating at local restaurants before and following the event. The event was sanctioned by United Combat Arts licensed by the state of Virginia DPOR.

The main event of the evening saw Daniel Wilkins of Lincolnton, North Carolina, become the new TOC lightweight champion by defeating Zay Martin by arm bar in the second round.

The ladies of TOC got involved in bringing the crowd to their feet, with Hannah Ross of Harrisonburg defeating the highly popular April Cline of Princeton, West Virginia, to win the women’s 140-pound kickboxing title.

Roland Mizell became the new cruiserweight champion by stopping Chris Hamlett in round 4 due to referee stoppage from strikes.

Others taking home title belts were Sarah Flowers of Beckley, West Virginia, who defeated Hailey Harkey of North Carolina, Delivrance Mpuati of Charlotte, North Carolina, who defeated Dustin Garrett by first round KO to become the featherweight champ, Wyatt Joyce of Asheboro, North Carolina, became the new middleweight champion by defeating Austin Cox of Lebanon via submission, while Lewis Glover of Georgia retained his welterweight title by defeating Darren Williams of Greensboro in a grueling five-round decision.

Local fighters were highly successful on this card with Wytheville’s own Ring-Combat Sports being able to survive some adversity to end up running the table and going 8-0 on the evening.

Dawson Hudgins won his MMA debut by first round TKO over Ryan Henderson of Marion, James Collins defeated Logan Kiernan of Martinsville by first round KO, Chris Spencer defeated Dylan Hancock, Bobby Collins won by second round TKO over Shawn Ciafardini of Roanoke and 17-year-old Montana Smith defeated Abby Houck of North Carolina in kickboxing.

Luke Kincer of Ring-Combat sports was dropped in the first round by Dan Garrett of North Caroline, but was able to ride the storm out to come back and win by second round TKO due to ref stoppage from strikes.

Pedro Jimenez also got rocked early by debut fighter Roger Akers of Floyd before recovering to win later in the first round by rear naked choke.

Cory Brewster really had to overcome adversity by fighting his way out of both a heel hook and a triangle choke in the first round, to come back in the second round and win by knockout of the night over a very game opponent in Scotty Everhart of North Carolina.

In other meaningful bouts it was Kendal Morris of Charlotte defeated Josh Hoffman of North Carolina by third round TKO earning them fight of the night honors.

Nyzaiah King of Charlotte defeated Matt Justice of Lebanon and Gavin Thomas of North Carolina defeated Josh Cook of Halifax due to injury. Elijah Varney and Zane Montgomery, both of Ring-Combat sports in Wytheville, put on one of the most entertaining submission grappling matches ever seen at Titans of the Cage, both going back and forth with sweeps, submissions and demonstrating an extremely high skill level to the enjoyment of the fans.

The following youth and adult competitors participated in the prelims event, Sierra Llewellyn, Lilah Wadden, Judah Williams, Raylan Webb, Jackson Webb, Ageo Perez, Hayden Reed, Bentley Ratcliffe, Jeffrey Reilley, James Garrett, Keyton Warden, Philip Barr, Hunter Martin and Remi Jackson.

Local bluegrass recording artist Jaelyn Taylor and 21 south opened the event by performing the national anthem, followed by prayer with Pastor Derick Burton. UFC fighter Bryan “Pooh Bear” Battle was on hand signing autographs and visiting with TOC fans throughout the evening. Titans of the Cage plans to return on May 20, 2023, for its next event. Keep up with all the latest fight news by visiting the Titans of the Cage Facebook page.