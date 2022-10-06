 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Award-winning author to speak at library

  • 0

Beth Macy, the award-winning author of “Dopesick,” has a sequel that has just been published-- “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis.” Macy will speak at the Washington County Public Library in Abingdon, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3 p.m. in the library’s conference room.

If “Dopesick” captured the beginnings of the opioid epidemic, especially the scourge of OxyContin in Southwest Virginia, this new book now explores how everyday heroes are struggling to help victims of the crisis. Distilling this unprecedented national health crisis down to its character-driven emotional core as only she can, Macy takes us into the country’s hardest hit places to witness the devastating personal costs that so many American families are now being forced to shoulder.

In the book we meet the ordinary people fighting for “the least of us”— with the fewest resources. Macy highlights heroes from all sorts of backgrounds, from harm reductionists risking arrest to bring lifesaving care to the homeless and addicted — to the activists and bereaved families pushing to hold Purdue, the Sackler family and other pharmaceutical companies accountable.

People are also reading…

 Since addiction levels have spiked during the COVID pandemic, there is a critical need for leadership, urgency and change. Macy explores the reasons why there is little consensus between law enforcement and medical leaders as to what can help this crisis.

The event, which is free of charge, is part of the “Sunday with Friends” series, sponsored by the Friends of the Washington County Public Library. There will be book sales and signings after the event.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

Smyth, WCC partner to bring technical ed center to Marion

A Marion building that over the years housed multiple vehicle dealerships, but has most recently sat vacant, is on its way to becoming a technical education center. A move that local economic development planners believe will bolster the community and help its residents get the training necessary for better paying jobs.

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

NFL: Bucs-Chiefs game on for Raymond James Stadium on Sunday

Tom Brady remembers playing NFL games after the devastation of Hurricane Katrina and Sept. 11. That’s why he was hopeful the Bucs could play the Chiefs on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium to at least bring some relief and entertainment to Southwest Florida, which has been impacted so severely by Hurricane Ian. The NFL decided Thursday that the game will be played as scheduled at 8:25 p.m. in ...

New River Sports now open

New River Sports now open

Dennis Counts sold the family drugstore business to CVS in the spring of 2021 but soon missed being in business.

Three arrested in drug bust

Three Wythe County residents have been arrested on drug charges following an investigation by the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Wythe …