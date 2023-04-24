Baseball

Canes whip Beaver

Mason Pugh was a double shy of the cycle, hitting a two-run home run, a triple and single in the Scarlet Hurricanes’ 14-1 win over Bluefield in the Coppinger Invitational at Bowen Field in Bluefield.

Brody Whitt also had three hits and two RBIs. Kade Terry had a double and single and Brady Roberts had a triple in the win. Carter Sayers allowed two hits to pick up the win.

The homestanding Beavers made six errors in the game.

Marion plays homestanding Princeton at Hunnicutt Field today in Princeton.

Rebels hammer Twin Springs

Aidan Monahan had three hits, including a home run, drove in six runs and scored twice, and also allowed just three hits and struck out eight in the Rebels’ 12-1 road win over the Titans.

Max Owens and Alex Brown had two hits each for Patrick Henry.

Ryan Horne had two of three hits for Twin Springs.

Tigers tear into Panthers

Connor Musick had two hits, including a three-run home run and Matthew Nunley struck out eight and allowed just four hits in the Tigers’ 7-1 win at Northwood.

Preston Taylor scored two runs for Honaker.

Caleb Johnson had an RBI double for Northwood. Owen Doane had a hit and Denim Kirk fanned five in five innings for the Panthers.

Caves beat Rebels

Rily Cobler had three hits, scored two runs, drove in one and struck out 12 in the Cavaliers’ 7-5 home win over the Rebels.

Sydney Bishop added three hits and three RBIs and Kinsey Bradley had two hits and scored a run for Holston, who scored seven runs from the fourth through six innings to overcome a 4-0 deficit.

Patrick Henry was led by Sophia Wright, whose triple was one of five hits for the Rebels. Marah Woodlee, Alyssa Barr and Wright also drove in runs in the loss.

Warriors edge Honaker

Ben Kilbourne’s sacrifice fly scored Dawson Tuell in the bottom of the seventh to lift Chilhowie to a 5-4 home win over the Tigers.

Connor Smith had four hits and three RBIs for Chilhowie (7-5). Talen Poe picked up the win in relief of Zac Hall.

Jax Horne led Honaker with two doubles and a single. He also started and was relieved in the seventh by Jake Hilton, who took the loss.

Softball

Warriors blank Northwood

Madi Preston had two hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Warriors scored 10 sixth inning runs to earn a, 11-0 Hogoheegee District road win over the Panthers.

It was the 550th win in the coaching career of Chilhowie head coach John Sabo.

Emmaline Dowell struck out nine and allowed just three hits and also had two doubles and scored twice. Sunni Martin drove in two runs for the Warriors.

Maddie Lowe, Ella Doane and Summer Turley had hits for Northwood.

Canes get by Blues

This time Marion left Tazewell County with an extra-inning win, taking down Richlands 12-10.

Six days after a 2-1, nine-inning setback to the Tazewell Bulldogs in a pitching duel, the Scarlet Hurricanes won an 11-inning slugfest against the Richlands Blue Tornado.

Ella Moss hit two home runs and finished with three RBIs in the wild victory, while Aubree Whitt and Taylor Preston also went yard in the win.

Marion scored three times in the seventh inning to force extra innings.

The teams each scored three runs in the eighth inning, but the ‘Canes scored twice in the top of the 11th to grab the lead for good.

Moss finished 4-for-7 with three RBIs, while Allie Totten also had four hits. Preston scored four runs and tallied three RBIs.

Erica Lamie homered for Richlands as she and Kailyn Breeding finished with three hits and three RBIs.

The teams combined for 22 runs, 32 hits, 15 walks and 27 strikeouts.

Unaka sting Rebels

Kylie Blevins hit a three-run inside-the-park home run and Mollie Buckles added a home run and three RBIs the Unaka Rangers’ 15-1 win over the Rangers.

Jill Faust added two hits for Unaka and had eight strikeouts in the circle while allowing three hits.

Patrick Henry committed 11 errors in the loss.

Chilhowie whips Tigers

Kaydyn Eller connected for a home run and finished with four RBIs as the Chilhowie Warriors whipped Honaker 14-4 for a non-district victory.

Eller, Kayla Roland, Carrigan Heath and Sunni Martin tallied two hits apiece for the Warriors with Martin adding three RBIs. Emmaline Dowell pitched a three-hitter in the five-inning contest.

Freshman Madalyn Dye homered for Honaker.

Track and Field

Barrett breaks school record

Tyler Barrett has always been able to toss the shot put far distances, but how exactly did it feel for the Patrick Henry High School sophomore as he unleashed his best heave yet?

“When you have throws like that you usually know just from all the reps you put in at practice, you learn the good from the bad,” Barrett said. “But when you have throws that feel that good coming out of your hand it’s nothing but excitement to see where they land.”

His top throw ended up going 59-feet, 4-inches on Friday as he won the shot put at the Highlands Glass Invitational hosted by Abingdon High School and also made some history.

That’s a record in far Southwest Virginia according to the meticulous list of records compiled by local track and field historians Nathan Graybeal and Wayne Neese. Nik Huffman of Virginia High held the previous mark with a distance of 58-8 ½ in 2012 and he later starred as a thrower at the University of Kentucky.

Barrett recorded measurements of 55 and 58 feet on Friday before walking off with a record.

“It was actually my last throw of the day,” Barrett said. “Which is weird, because I usually start out really well.”

It capped an eventful week for Barrett.

During a home meet on Wednesday, he threw the shot put 56-4, breaking the previous school record of 56 feet that had stood since Justin May achieved the feat in 1993.

Barrett recently shifted from a gliding technique to a rotational technique a little more than a week ago.

Giving that a shot has made him reach all new levels in the shot put.

“Tyler is like a sponge and he likes learning and doing new things,” said Tim Burke, Patrick Henry’s throwing coach. “He has some of the best foot work of anyone I have ever seen. His speed, strength, foot work and size make for a very special athlete.”

Barrett is pretty focused as well.

“The key for me is just mindset,” Barrett said. “For example, I really wasn’t feeling it Friday, but when it’s time to compete you push that stuff out of your mind and just focus on throwing far.”

A 6-foot-4, 305-pound teenager who can bench press 350 pounds is an opposing figure, but he doesn’t have an oversized ego.

“I’m impressed by how humble he is,” said teammate Bobby Cline. “I’ve seen other athletes throw half his distance and think they’re the king of the world, but when you look at Tyler, he’s laughing with his competitors, he’s always smiling and most important, every compliment he gets is answered with a big smile and a ‘Thank you, so much.’ ”

Volunteer’s Kasey Brown finished in a distant second place on Friday with a mark of 53-2.

“I was right behind the circle when he threw it and had a really good angle on it,” Brown said. “It was an awesome throw and it’s great to compete around guys that throw it far. The kid is just a beast, really.”

Cline, Barrett’s teammate, was fourth with 45-6.

“I don’t remember my exact reaction [on Barrett’s record-setting throw],” Cline said. “But I know I just looked around at all of our teammates and mixed in with the shock on everyone else’s faces, we just smiled because we all knew he was capable of it. The best part was when Tyler walked back over and his first words were, ‘I was off balance,’ showing that no matter what, he’s trying to perfect his form and do better.”

Virginia High senior Brody Jones finished fifth with a mark of 44-3 ½. He is in his first season throwing as he prepares to join the football team at Virginia Tech in the fall.

“Every meet I’ve seen [Barrett],” Jones said. “He’s thrown further and further.”

Barrett has emerged as a NCAA Division I prospect in two sports.

Football coaches at Virginia Tech and Notre Dame have expressed interest in the two-way lineman who was the 2022 Region 1D defensive player of the year. Track and field coaches have certainly taken notice as well.

“Tyler has the potential to succeed in any sport he picks,” said PH track and field coach Fred Selfe. “He loves football and track. He wants to be the best athlete he can be.”

There were many notable performances during Friday’s meet at Abingdon, but Barrett was the star of stars. He also won the discus with a distance of 151-9.

Barrett will be back in the circle on Friday in the Six Rivers Relays at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Tennessee, a showcase meet for the region’s top performers.

“The next goal for sure is definitely 60 [feet] in the shot put,” Barrett said. “But then I’m aiming even higher – for 70 before I graduate.”

The PH boys finished second in the invitational with 99 points, behind Abingdon. PH’s girls took third with 72 points. Chilhowie came in fourth with 63 points.

Soccer

Holston 2, Patrick Henry 0

Harper Collie and Conner Finley scored for Holston and Noah Cousins dished out an assist for the Cavaliers in a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.

Hayden Sinclair had 12 saves in goal for the Cavaliers, who improved to 3-2-1 on the season.

College

Richlands graduate Lauren Earls tossed four-hit shutout in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 4-0 second game road win at Southeastern Community College-Whiteville.

Marion Senior High grad Gabby Whitt doubled for the Flying Eagles (8-26).