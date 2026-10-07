ArtWalk to feature Wytheville's Dunford, Marion's Mirkwood Oct 7, 2026 Oct 7, 2026 0 1 of 7 Wayne Dunford will offer an informal concert, featuring an acoustic blend of folk, Americana, Indie and old-time music. Submitted photos These photos show the work of Marion artist Mina Mirkwood, who primarily works with acrylic, gouache, and watercolors. Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Appalachian Spirit Gallery, 144 West Main Street in Marion, is planning night of art and music for their Oct. 9 Second Friday ArtWalk.kAmx? E96 v2==6CJVD 4@?E:?F:?8 677@CED E@ D9@H42D6 E96 E2=6?E @7 >FD:4:2?D =:G:?8 H:E9:? 2 d_\>:=6 C25:FD @7 |2C:@?[ E96 ~4E@36C pCEH2=< 6G6?E H:== 762EFC6 2 4@?46CE 3J E96 6G6C\A@AF=2C (2J?6 sF?7@C5]k^AmkAm%9:D 4@?46CE H:== D9@H42D6 sF?7@C5VD E2=6?ED H:E9 2? 24@FDE:4 3=6?5 @7 7@=<[ p>6C:42?2[ x?5:6 2?5 @=5\E:>6 >FD:4] |@C6 72>:=:2C 369:?5 5CF>D 244@>A2?J:?8 2 32?5[ sF?7@C5 :D ?@H DE6AA:?8 @FE 2?5 A=2J:?8 E96 >FD:4 96 6?;@JD E96 >@DE @? 9:D 8F:E2C] w6 8C6H FA :? (JE96G:==6[ =:DE6?:?8 E@ E96 >FD:4 @7 (*'t] x? 255:E:@? E@ 36:?8 2 >FD:4:2? 2?5 6?E6CE2:?6C[ 96 :D 2=D@ 2 AC@76DD:@?2= A9@E@8C2A96C[ 2CE:DE 2?5 42EE=6 72C>6C] k^Am People are also reading… Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Saltville museum to celebrate opening of American Revolution exhibit this Sunday Virginia football blown out in nightmarish loss at Florida State Tagged and Sent Out: Citizen scientists at Hungry Mother release monarchs David Hoffmann: A better chorus for the communities we serve Pitt hopes it earned respect with win at Virginia Tech, but QB reportedly has torn ACL Wiring the world: Saltville company continues innovation legacy Naming ceremony: Bland County Sheriff's Office's new K9's name honors partnership Goodwill opening Tazewell store Grants closing Richlands store Skydiver Palanker returns to Virginia Tech to discuss mental health kAm%96 ~4E@36C pCEH2=< H:== 2=D@ D9@H42D6 2 DA64:2= 6I9:3:E 3J |2C:@? 2CE:DE |:?2 |:C<H@@5[ H9@ AC:>2C:=J H@C<D H:E9 24CJ=:4[ 8@F2496[ 2?5 H2E6C4@=@CD] $96 5C2HD :?DA:C2E:@? 7C@> 96C =@G6 @7 E96 pAA2=249:2? |@F?E2:?D E92E DFCC@F?5 96C 2?5 E96 >2?J 72C> 2?:>2=D D96 C2:D6D]k^AmkAm|:C<H@@5 :D <?@H? 7@C 96C :>AC6DD:@?:DE:4\DEJ=65 A2:?E:?8D[ FD:?8 3C:89E 4@=@CD 2?5 3@=5 A2:?E DEC@<6D] $96 4FCC6?E=J H@C<D 2E E96 pCE !=246 :? r9:=9@H:6[ H96C6 D96 4@@C5:?2E6D 82==6CJ 6G6?ED[ @C82?:K6D @A6? >:4 >FD:4 6G6?ED[ 2?5 @776CD 2CE 4=2DD6D 2?5 H@C<D9@AD]k^Am kAm%96 v2==6CJ H:== @A6? 7C@> d\g A]>] H:E9 E96 :?7@C>2= >FD:4 4@?46CE 368:??:?8 2E e A]>] %96 (2J?6 sF?7@C5 4@?46CE :D DA@?D@C65 3J %96 q2?< @7 |2C:@?]k^Am kAmsFC:?8 E96 ~4E@36C pCEH2=<[ G:D:E@CD H:== 2=D@ 92G6 E96 @AA@CEF?:EJ E@ 4964< @FE 92?5>256 42C5D[ A@EE6CJ[ ;6H6=CJ[ 32D<6ED[ 4FEE:?8 3@2C5D[ H@@56? 3@H=D 2?5 FE6?D:=D[ H:?5@H DF? 42E496CD[ 92?5\4C27E65 3@@<D[ 3@@<>2C<D 2?5 D@ >F49 >@C6 ?@H D9@H42D65 2E E96 82==6CJ] k^AmkAm|@C6 H@C< @? 5:DA=2J :? s646>36C 3J 2== E96 pAA2=249:2? $A:C:E v2==6CJ >6>36CD :?4=F56 A2:?E:?8D[ 6I64FE65 :? @:=D[ H2E6C4@=@CD[ 24CJ=:4D[ 2=4@9@= :?<D 2?5 >:I65 >65:2j A9@E@8C2A9J[ 76=E65 H@C<D[ BF:=ED[ DE2:?65 8=2DD 2?5 >@C6]k^Am kAm%96 >@?E9=J $64@?5 uC:52J pCE(2=<D 2C6 2=H2JD 7C66 2?5 @A6? E@ E96 AF3=:4]k^Am 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Virginia Tech football falls to Pitt on missed field goal Wide left. Barely. Saltville Town Council appoints Carneal to fill open seat The Saltville Town Council was divided over who they should appoint to fill the seat left open by Councilman R.B. Henderson’s August death. Smyth supervisors, school board learn about facilities study, 1% sales tax referendum School Board member Ben Adams was the first person to call out the discrepancy. 1 killed, 4 injured in crash involving Abingdon school bus after football game One person was killed and four people aboard an Abingdon High School bus were treated for minor injuries following a head-on collision Friday … Glade Spring woman arrested on Smyth felony warrant Last week, the Glade Spring Police Department arrested Betty E. Campbell after executing a search warrant. In addition to new charges, she was…