 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $215,000

4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $215,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $215,000

Looking for one level living in the Town of Wytheville? If so, look no further as this gorgeous and very well maintained home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. With a little over 1,500 sq ft, you can enjoy the open living area that flows into the kitchen/dining area. This is one of the nicest and most sought after neighborhoods in the Town of Wytheville and this home is placed perfectly at the very end in the cul de sac. The backyard is fenced in case you have little children or simply need to contain an animal. You are just minutes away from all the things that the great Town of Wytheville has to offer including dining, shopping and entertainment plus, just minutes away from I-81/I-77. This home won't last long so book your private tour TODAY!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Editorial

OPINION: 'Dopesick' does right by Appalachia

Coal miner Betsy Mallum and the family doctor who delivered her, Sam Finnix, are not real people. But the harrowing things we see them endure on our television screens really did happen to all too many people in Southwest Virginia.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics