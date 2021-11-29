4 Bedroom Home in Wytheville - $215,000

Looking for one level living in the Town of Wytheville? If so, look no further as this gorgeous and very well maintained home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. With a little over 1,500 sq ft, you can enjoy the open living area that flows into the kitchen/dining area. This is one of the nicest and most sought after neighborhoods in the Town of Wytheville and this home is placed perfectly at the very end in the cul de sac. The backyard is fenced in case you have little children or simply need to contain an animal. You are just minutes away from all the things that the great Town of Wytheville has to offer including dining, shopping and entertainment plus, just minutes away from I-81/I-77. This home won't last long so book your private tour TODAY!!