0 Bedroom Home in Tazewell - $800,000

  • Updated
Have you ever dreamed of owning your own restaurant? This is a turn-key opportunity to walk into a well-established business with all of the systems in place. The Front Porch on Main is a stunning restaurant that underwent a major renovation before opening, in conjunction with the revitalization of Main Street Tazewell over the last few years. The prestigious "Virginia Main Street" designation was recently earned by Tazewell through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development. This designation emphasizes the opportunity for success Main Street Tazewell business owners now have. Perfectly situated in the heart of Tazewell The Front Porch on Main is primed to take full advantage. While best known for its amazing food, the southern hospitality is what truly attracts people from near and far. Featuring a full service kitchen fully equipped with everything needed to run a successful restaurant, several dining spaces, a full bar and several rooms designed for private events

