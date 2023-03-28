Softball

Richlands shuts out Graham

Arin Rife had herself a day as Richlands rolled past Graham for a 16-0 Southwest District triumph.

Rife went 3-for-3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBIs. She also pitched two innings of relief, striking out six of the seven batters she faced.

Erica Lamie pitched three scoreless innings of her own with five Ks as the Blues blanked their Tazwell County foes.

Kira Vance added four RBIs of her own, while Linda Stump went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs from the leadoff spot in the batting order.

Mykah Gregory and Allyson Sarver accounted for Graham’s hits.

Soccer

Landon Hess and Eli Taylor continued their sterling starts to the season for Lebanon with a quality, 2-0 win over Graham.

Gaven Gibson was in goal for the shutout with Emmitt Breeding, Hunter King, Colton Barton and Hayden Ferguson playing strong defensively.

Ferguson also dished out an assist.