Buchanan retires from bank leadership post; Lomans tapped to fill COO post

William C. “Billy” Buchanan, vice president and chief operations officer with The Bank of Marion, has retired after almost 42 years of service. The announcement of Buchanan’s retirement was made by the bank’s president and CEO, Christopher B. “Chris” Snodgrass.

A lifetime resident of Marion, Buchanan joined the bank in 1981 as a collections officer. He was soon promoted to internal auditor and rose through the ranks serving as human resources officer, loan officer, and operations officer before being promoted to COO.

Buchanan is a graduate of Marion Senior High School, Emory & Henry College, the University of Virginia School of Bank Management, and the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Buchanan’s service to the community is well known and respected. He was instrumental in the Town of Marion’s acceptance into the Virginia Main Street Program and is a past president and treasurer of the Marion Downtown Revitalization Association. He is a member of the Marion Economic Development Authority and has served on the Marion Zoning and Appeals Board. In addition to his many other services to his community, Buchanan is treasurer of the Appalachian Music Heritage Association, producer of the nationally syndicated “Song of the Mountains” television series.

Upon his retirement, Buchanan said, “I consider myself fortunate to have gotten a job straight out of college at a community-owned business that has been very good to me over the past 41 years. I have made a lot of friends inside and outside of The Bank of Marion — friendships that I very much value.”

“Billy Buchanan has been a tremendous resource and asset in the growth of The Bank of Marion,” said Snodgrass. “Billy joined the bank when we had only two branches, and now we have 17 branches and offices. He undoubtedly contributed significantly to our growth and our adoption of new technologies to better serve our customers. He will be missed by all of us at The Bank of Marion.”

Snodgrass also announced that Chilhowie resident Marcus A. Lomans will the bank’s new vice president and chief operations officer. Lomans joined the bank in June of 2017 and was assistant operations officer at the time of his promotion. He is a former manager of The Bank of Chilhowie, a branch of The Bank of Marion.

The Bank of Marion was established in 1874 and is Virginia’s third-oldest bank.