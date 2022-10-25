Kiwanis Club of Marion introduces officers, directors

The Kiwanis Club of Marion has recently installed officers for the 2022-2023 administrative year. They include, left to right, Delter Cullop, club secretary; Ken Osborne, club president; and Steve Simmons, Capital District, Div. 16 Lieutenant Governor, who visited the Marion club to conduct the formal installation of new officers. Not pictured is Vice President Rose Likens.

The Kiwanis Club of Marion’s directors for the 2022-2023 include, left to right, Mary Ratihn, Clayborne Gwyn, Cathy Cooper, and Jackie Greer. Not pictured are Mark Copenhaver and David Slough. The board of directors meet with the president, club secretary, Club Treasurer Bryan Halsey, and Immediate Past President Tim Joines on the first Tuesday each month. The Kiwanis Club meets each Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Wooden Pickle Ballroom at Holston Hills Golf Course. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers, dedicated to improving the world, one child and one community at a time.