Smyth County nominees on ballot for FSA county committee

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has started mailing ballots for the Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee elections to eligible farmers and ranchers across the country. To be counted, ballots must be returned to the Washington/Smyth County FSA office or postmarked by Dec. 5.

“FSA county committee members provide valuable knowledge and judgment as decisions are made about the services we provide, including disaster and safety-net programs,” said Wayne Harless, county executive director for Washington/Smyth County FSA. “Please take a few minutes to review your ballot and make your selection prior to the Dec. 5 deadline.”

Each committee has from three to 11 elected members who serve three-year terms of office, and at least one seat is up for election each year for a certain Local Administrative Area (LAA). Newly elected committee members will take office Jan. 1, 2023. Washington/Smyth County committee members help FSA make important decisions on its commodity support programs, conservation programs, indemnity and disaster programs, and emergency programs and eligibility.

The nominees up for election in LAA 4, which includes eastern Chilhowie and North Holston, western Marion, Broadford, Rich Valley, Seven Mile Ford, Riverside, Adwolfe, and Teas communities, are Gary D. Smith and David L. Spence.

Smith is nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. Smith resides in Marion, and owns and operates Spring Valley Cattle Farms with his nephews. Smith has farmed full-time since he retired from the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Spence has also been nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. He lives in Saltville. He and his brother own a 250 pair cow/calf operation and produce hay and corn silage. They own and lease approximately 1,000 acres.

Spence serves on the board of the Evergreen Soil and Water Conservation District.

The nominees up for election in LAA 5, which includes eastern Marion, Atkins, Groseclose, Sugar Grove, Nebo, Chatham Hill, Cedar Springs, and Ceres communities, are Douglas D. Armstrong and Donna W. Waddle.

Armstrong is nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. He resides in Marion and has been farming for 25 years. His farming operation includes stocker cattle, cow/calf pairs, hay, and honeybees. Armstrong farms in both Smyth and Washington counties.

He serves on the boards of directors for Southern States and Farm Bureau Insurance. He is a member of the Smyth County Board of Equalization and a member of the Friends of Hungry Mother State Park.

Waddle, who lives in Chilhowie, has also been nominated to serve as a committee member for a three-year term. She and her family own Waddle Angus Farm, where they raise registered Angus cattle. They sell bulls, cow/calf pairs, heifers, and bred heifers. They farm approximately 3,000 acres and produce hay and corn silage.

Waddle currently serves as the Washington/Smyth County FSA Committee’s Minority Advisor.

Producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program to be eligible to vote in the county committee election. A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation but may not have applied or received FSA program benefits. Also, for county committee elections, producers who are not of legal voting age, but supervise and conduct the farming operations of an entire farm, are eligible to vote.

Producers can find out if their LAA is up for election and if they are eligible to vote by contacting their local FSA county office. Eligible voters who do not receive a ballot in the mail can request one from their local FSA county office.

Visit fsa.usda.gov/elections for more information.