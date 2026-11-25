Average cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up nationally, and in Virginia Nov 25, 2026 2 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save As families gather to celebrate Thanksgiving, a traditional 10-person holiday meal is expected to cost $60.68 in Virginia, compared to the national average of $58.63.kAmp44@C5:?8 E@ 2? :?7@C>2= DFCG6J 4@?5F4E65 2??F2==J 3J E96 p>6C:42? u2C> qFC62F u656C2E:@?[ E96 2G6C286 4@DE E@ AC6A2C6 2 EC25:E:@?2= %92?<D8:G:?8 >62= H:E9 :E6>D DF77:4:6?E E@ >2<6 `_ D6CG:?8D :D Se]_f A6C A6CD@?] k^AmkAm%96 DFCG6J’D >6?F 4@?D:DED @7 EFC<6J[ DEF77:?8[ DH66E A@E2E@6D[ C@==D[ A62D[ 4C2?36CC:6D[ 2 G688:6 EC2J 2?5 AF>A<:? A:6 H:E9 H9:AA65 4C62>] %96 puqu DFCG6J H2D 7:CDE 4@?5F4E65 :? `hge[ 2?5 E96 >6?F 92D C6>2:?65 F?492?865 D:?46 E96? 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Last Thursday evening’s meeting was standing room only… New forecast shows how El Niño will shape winter weather in US Federal forecasters released an updated winter weather forecast, and the roles of climate troublemakers El Niño and the polar vortex have com… Cadaver dog helps search Smyth County site Cal Corona stands still, straddling Leaf, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois. Corona watches Leaf’s nose to determine when she’s focused and ready.… Bowl projections for Virginia Tech after second College Football Playoff ranking Here is where Virginia Tech is projected to play in the bowl season after the College Football Playoff's second rankings and before the Hokies… Elf Help: Santa's Elves begin work to care for Smyth's children The line at the hot chocolate station was the longest, but fueled by the sweet treat, youngsters were playing games, making ornaments and pean…