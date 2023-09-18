Smyth County deputies have located missing 6-month-old baby who was listed as an endangered missing child by Virginia State Police on Saturday.

According to a VSP alert sent out early Saturday morning, 6-month-old Lyric Poston had last been seen with her mother, Mackenzie Poston, on Sept. 13 on Dry Creek Road in Sugar Grove. No details were released about the incident, but the alert noted that Lyric's disappearance "poses a credible threat to her health and safety, as determined by the investigating agency."

On Sunday, a deputy spotted Mackenzie Poston in the Dry Creek area and located Lyric.

Sheriff's Captain Bill Eller said the infant appeared to be in good health and was turned over to the custody of the Smyth County Department of Social Services.

Mackenzie Poston, 30, was charged with a felony count of attempted abduction and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice.

She will be arraigned in Smyth County Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court.