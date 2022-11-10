Owens joins Farm Credit

Farm Credit of the Virginias announced Katie Owens joined the association full-time as a business service specialist at the Abingdon branch.

Owens grew up and lives in Bristol, Virginia.

She attended Virginia Highlands Community College for two years, and then transferred to East Tennessee State University, graduating in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Prior to working at Farm Credit, Owens was a senior consumer loan specialist.

Owens is eager to dive into her new role and shared, “I am looking forward to working closely with people in our rural community and joining the Farm Credit family.”

Chris Frazier, Abingdon branch manager, said “Katie is an asset to our Abingdon team. Her education and previous experience has led to an immediate impact in our office. Katie is a fast learner and willing to learn. We are excited to have her on our team!”

Owens enjoys spending her spare time with her husband and two children.