Abingdon receives $5,000 tourism grant

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded more than $300,000 for 64 local and regional tourism marketing programs across the state to help increase off-season visitation to tourism businesses and destinations.

Abingdon received a $5,000 grant for its off-season events promotions. Abingdon partnered with other local businesses to supply matching funds for the project, which aims to promote its robust shopping and dining options, community events, and recreation opportunities during off-season times.

“This grant will help us to continue marketing our wonderful town during our off-season. We are always looking for ways to promote our small businesses year-round, especially during the winter when travel slows down,” Said Tonya Triplett, director of Economic Development & Tourism for the Town of Abingdon.

“Our small businesses work so hard, and anything we can do at the tourism office to help them with that load, we are more than happy to. We are grateful to have received this opportunity to help lift our community over the coming months,” said Chad Thompson, marketing coordinator for Visit Abingdon.

“The Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is part of VTC’s strategy to grow year-round visitation in Virginia and is designed to support small tourism businesses with marketing dollars to drive out-of-state visitation during off-peak travel seasons. We are excited about this program because we see it as a gateway for small businesses to engage with VTC’s marketing and development ecosystem to grow their business and build on the Virginia is for Lovers branding,” said Rita McClenny, president and chief executive officer of Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The VTC Microbusiness Marketing Leverage Program is designed to increase visitor spending in the off-season by leveraging limited marketing dollars, stimulating new tourism marketing through partnerships, and extending the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand. This is a new program that focuses on supporting tourism businesses with less than 20 full-time employees through marketing partnerships. A minimum of three Virginia entities must partner to apply for the microbusiness marketing grant. Partners may consist of Virginia cities, towns, counties, convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers of commerce, local or regional destination marketing organizations, private businesses, museums, attractions, cultural events, and other tourism-related businesses.