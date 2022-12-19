Green has multiple appearances on All-State squad

The VHSL Class 1 all-state first team was announced Friday by the Virginia High School League. Football players from George Wythe, Galax and Narrows made the first team.

Colton Green of George Wythe made the first team at three positions — offensive lineman, defensive end and punter.

Riley Jo Vaught of Galax made the first team at two positions — center and linebacker.

The first team also included quarterback Tandom Smith (George Wythe), receiver Kolier Pruett (Narrows), receiver Carson Crigger (Narrows), tight end Austin Ashworth (Galax), linebacker Leyton Fowler (George Wythe) and defensive back Ben Jollay (George Wythe).

Jollay also made the second team at running back. Pruett also made the second team at kick returner. Crigger also made the second team at punt returner.

Jeremiah Blevins of Galax and Laden Houston of George Wythe each made the second team at two positions. Blevins made it as an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman. Houston made it as an all-purpose player on offense and defense.

The second team also included running back Tedruhn Tucker (Galax) and defensive back Luke Jollay (George Wythe).